Rogers experiencing massive service outages with no timeline for restoring service

Rogers is unable to say when a massive outage causing widespread network issues to phone, internet, and debit payments across Canada will be restored.

The company released an updated statement around 11:30 a.m. on Friday saying they "sincerely apologize to our customers," but were not able to provide an estimate of when service would be back up and running.

"We are currently experiencing across our wireline and wireless networks and our techincal teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," a statement on Twitter reads. "We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up."

Users have been unable to access the internet, make phone calls and or access cable television from regions across the country, although a majority of outage reports are originating in southern Ontario.

On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up. pic.twitter.com/JIjGRUzxe5 — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

The company was also unable to say what caused the outage.

Meanwhile, multiple Ontario police departments made statements on the outages Friday morning, noting some impacted customers may have trouble connecting to their 911 call centres.

Metrolinx has also warned customers that transit tickets can't be purchased using debit or credit payments.

Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children said the outage is causing disruptions with their virtual appointment system, stating impacted patients would be contacted to rebook appointments.

Scarborough Health Network in Toronto is asking all physicians and staff who are currently on call to come in for their shift until the disruption is solved. Many users have taken to social media to source information on the situation.

Will @Rogers be compensating their customers for these service outages? — Andrea McRae (@andreamcrae) July 8, 2022

Rogers is experiencing a nation wide outage. Although if you're on Rogers you probably wont see this. — John Moore (@MooreintheAM) July 8, 2022

In a tweet Friday morning, Bell said their customers may be experiencing issues while trying to call or text Rogers customers.

"The Bell network is operational and calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted," the company said. CTV News is a division of Bell Media.

Interac said in a statement that the outage has also affected its online services.

"There is currently a nationwide communications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of INTERAC services," Interac said on Friday.

In April 2021, Rogers experienced a country-wide outage that saw many unable to place calls, send text messages, or access their internet browers. The communications company attributed this outage to a software issue.