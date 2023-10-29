Roads closed, traffic delayed as thousands attended pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Toronto

A crowd of thousands gathered in Toronto’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the U.S. Consulate General on University Avenue Sunday afternoon.

The rally, organized by Palestinian Youth Movement, drew in larger crowds as the day progresses. It wrapped up around 6 p.m.

In a post promoting the rally, organizers called for an end to Canadian aid to Israel, as well as a ceasefire in the Gaza region.

Toronto police advised that University Avenue would be closed between Dundas and Queen streets while protestors are on-site at the consulate.

This was third consecutive weekend of significant demonstrations in Toronto related to the Israel-Hamas war.

A sign reads, 'Pray for Palestine,' at a march in downtown Toronto on Oct. 29, 2023. (Mike Walker)

Rally follows humanitarian aid heist in Gaza

Sunday’s rally followed news out of the Gaza Strip that “thousands of people” broke into Gazan aid warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products, according to reports from a U.N. agency monitoring the situation.

Thomas White, Gaza director for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, called the warehouse break-ins “a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza.”

Reports from the Associated Press indicate the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8,000, including “mostly women and minors.”

Toronto police denounce hate crimes in light of Israel-Hamas war

In advance of Sunday’s rally, Toronto police posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying that any hate crimes would be investigated thoroughly.

“We will not tolerate any intimidation, harassment, or hate-motivated behaviour aimed at specific communities,” it read.

With files from The Associated Press.