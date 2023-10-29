TORONTO
Toronto

    • Roads closed, traffic delayed as thousands attended pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Toronto

    A crowd of thousands gathered in Toronto’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the U.S. Consulate General on University Avenue Sunday afternoon.

     

    The rally, organized by Palestinian Youth Movement, drew in larger crowds as the day progresses. It wrapped up around 6 p.m.

     

    In a post promoting the rally, organizers called for an end to Canadian aid to Israel, as well as a ceasefire in the Gaza region.

     

    Toronto police advised that University Avenue would be closed between Dundas and Queen streets while protestors are on-site at the consulate.

     

    This was third consecutive weekend of significant demonstrations in Toronto related to the Israel-Hamas war.

     

    A sign reads, 'Pray for Palestine,' at a march in downtown Toronto on Oct. 29, 2023. (Mike Walker)

     

    Rally follows humanitarian aid heist in Gaza

    Sunday’s rally followed news out of the Gaza Strip that “thousands of people” broke into Gazan aid warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products, according to reports from a U.N. agency monitoring the situation.

     

    Thomas White, Gaza director for the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, called the warehouse break-ins “a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza.”

     

    Reports from the Associated Press indicate the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8,000, including “mostly women and minors.”

    Toronto police denounce hate crimes in light of Israel-Hamas war

    In advance of Sunday’s rally, Toronto police posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying that any hate crimes would be investigated thoroughly.

    “We will not tolerate any intimidation, harassment, or hate-motivated behaviour aimed at specific communities,” it read. 

    With files from The Associated Press.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    1969-2023

    1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54

    'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News