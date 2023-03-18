Road closures, TTC service changes in Toronto for Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Toronto's St. Patrick's Parade can be seen above. (Barry White/St. Patrick's Parade Toronto Facebook) Toronto's St. Patrick's Parade can be seen above. (Barry White/St. Patrick's Parade Toronto Facebook)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton