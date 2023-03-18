Road closures, TTC service changes in Toronto for Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade
Toronto’s 34th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will move through the streets of downtown Sunday.
Last year marked the return of the parade after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade starts at 12 p.m. on Sunday at Bloor and St. George streets.
The parade, headed by 2023 Grand Marshal Jack Armstrong, will travel east down Bloor Street and turn south down Yonge Street. It will then move west down Queen Street before finishing at Nathan Phillips Square.
The festivities will wrap up at approximately 3 p.m.
For those wanting to participate virtually, the event will be live-streamed on St. Patrick's Parade Toronto's Facebook page.
As a result, a number of Toronto road closures will be in effect. According to Toronto police, the closures will be as follows:
8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:
- St. George Street from Bloor Street West to College Street
- Devonshire Place from Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue
10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:
- Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queen's Park Crescent West
- Harbord Street from St. George Street to Huron Street
11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Bloor Street from Huron Street to Yonge Street
- Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Queen Street
- Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Bay Street from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West
- Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street
- Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street
The following Toronto transit routes will also be impacted:
- The 13 Avenue Road bus route will turn back north at St. George Station, and will divert both ways via Davenport Road, Bedford Road, Prince Arthur Avenue, St George Station, Bedford Road and Davenport Road, to regular route.
- The 94 Wellesley bus route will utilize College Street between Bay Street and Spadina Avenue, diverting stops on both east- and westbound buses.
- Stops on Queen Street West between Spadina Avenue and Church Street will not be served. Instead, streetcars will divert both ways via Queen Street West, Spadina Avenue, King Street West, King Street East, Parliament Street and Queen Street East. In addition, replacement buses will operate between Church Street and River Street.
For those taking transit to the parade, the TTC says viewing points can be accessed from St George, Museum, Bloor, Wellesley, College, Dundas, and Queen stations.
