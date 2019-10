Lexy Benedict, CTV Toronto





An expected 25,000 runners from over 50 countries are going to be crossing the finish line, and giving back to Toronto neighbourhoods today, for the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon.

The road closures are expected to be in effect for most of the morning and early afternoon.

Here is the list of full road closures:

• Bay Street from Dundas Street West to Queen Street West until 8 p.m.

• Hagerman Street at Elizabeth Street to Bay Street until 8 p.m.

• Elizabeth Street to Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street until 8 p.m.

• James Street from Albert Street to Queen Street West until 8 p.m.

• Albert Street from Bay Street to James Street until 8 p.m.

• University Avenue from Dundas Street West to Lake Shore Boulevard West until 11a.m.

• Bay Street from Queen Street West to Lake Shore Boulevard West until 4 p.m.

• Armoury Street from University Avenue to Yonge Street until 11 a.m.

• Lake Shore Boulevard from Windermere Avenue to Don Roadway until 2 p.m.

• Queen Street West from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street until 11 a.m.

• Queen Street West from University Avenue to Yonge Street until 4p.m.

• Richmond Street West from Simcoe Street to Yonge Street until 11 a.m.

• Richmond Street West from Sheppard Street to Yonge Street at 4p.m.

• York Street from Queen Street West to Richmond Street West until 11 a.m.

• Bay Street from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Queens Quay until 2 p.m.

• Temperance Street from Sheppard Street to Yonge Street until 4p.m.

• Wellington Street from York Street to Church Street until 4 p.m.

• Front Street East (Eastbound) from Church Street to Jarvis Street until 4p.m.

• Queens Quay (Eastbound) from Bay Street to Parliament Street until 2 p.m.

• King Street West from York Street to Yonge Street until 4 p.m.

• University/Queens Park from Bloor Street West to Dundas Street West until 10 a.m.

• Bloor Street West from St. George Street to Bay Street until 10:15 a.m.

• St. George Street from Bloor Street to Harbord Street until 10:15 a.m.

• Bathurst Street from Hardbord Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West until 10:45 a.m.

• Fort York Boulevard (westbound) from Lake Shore Boulevard West to Bathurst Street until 11 a.m.

• Cherry Street North from Easter Avenue o Lakeshore Boulevard East until 2:30 p.m.

• Mill Street from Cherry Street North to Bayview Avenue until 2 p.m.

• Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Mill Street until 2 p.m.

• Carlaw Avenue from Eastern Avenue to Lake Shore Boulevard East until 3: p.m.

• Lake Shore Boulevard from Carlaw Avenue to Woodbine Avenue until 3 p.m.

• Woodbine Avenue from Queen Street East to Lake Shore Boulevard East until 3 p.m.

• Eastern Avenue/ Front Street from Jarvis Street to Carlaw Road until 3:30 p.m.