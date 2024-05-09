TORONTO
Toronto

    • Rideshare driver charged with sexual assault

    Police said that a suspect, identified as Rajwinder Bhangu of Brampton, subsequently turned himself in and was charged with indecent act and sexual assault. (Toronto Police Service) Police said that a suspect, identified as Rajwinder Bhangu of Brampton, subsequently turned himself in and was charged with indecent act and sexual assault. (Toronto Police Service)
    A 27-year-old man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted by a rideshare driver on Wednesday afternoon.

    Toronto police say they responded to a call about a sexual assault in the Jane Street Trethewey Drive area at around 1:30 p.m.

    The victim, police said, requested a ride through a rideshare application and was picked up by the suspect. The suspect allegedly exposed his genitals and sexually assaulted the victim.

    The victim exited the vehicle and contacted police.

    Police said that a suspect, identified as Rajwinder Bhangu of Brampton, subsequently turned himself in and was charged with indecent act and sexual assault.

    He was scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday at 10 a.m.

    Police believe that there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at (416)-808-1200 or Crime Stopper anonymously at (416) 222-8477.  

