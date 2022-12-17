Richmond Hill shooting leaves man injured; three suspects sought
York Regional Police are looking for three suspects after a shooting in Richmond Hill left a man wounded on Saturday night.
Police say it happened on Lillooet Crescent, in the area of Avenue and Carrville Roads, just before 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located an adult male shot. His injuries are considered minor, police say.
Three male suspects believed to have been armed with handguns are being sought, but police have not released descriptions.
Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle.
In crowded N.B. hospital, 88-year-old awaiting nursing home placed in supply room
The daughter of an 88-year-old woman who spent part of Thursday in a supply room at an overcrowded New Brunswick hospital says she's alarmed by the shortages of space and staff in the province's health facilities.
Young doctors look outside of Canada for opportunities amid lack of medical training resources
Medical students and young doctors are struggling to find opportunities within Canada's health-care system as one doctor explains the country's lack of medical training and resources are to blame.
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
Grocery shoplifting on the rise in Canada amid inflation, industry insiders say
Shoplifting has surged to an alarming level across Canada, industry insiders say, with inflation and labour shortages cited as major factors behind the increase.
Iran authorities arrest actress of Oscar-winning movie
Iranian authorities arrested one of the country's most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.
How a Marvel Comics artist helped give Newfoundland its own psychedelic superhero
When Marvel Comics artist Danny Bulanadi died last month, fans around the world took to social media to share his illustrations of well-known and well-muscled characters including Captain America, the Fantastic Four and the Transformers.
James Webb Space Telescope reveals previously unseen newborn stars: study
A study of early images taken with the James Webb Space Telescope has apparently revealed previously obscured newborn stars thousands of light years away from Earth.
Rihanna shares first glimpse of child with A$AP Rocky in adorable TikTok video
On Saturday morning, Rihanna posted a video of what appears to be their baby to her verified TikTok account. The video is her first post on the platform.
'Telling us we are not important': Lack of permanent paid sick days making health-care crisis worse, say experts
Major viruses are impacting Canada’s hospital systems— and a shortage of staff at a critical time is being exacerbated by poor working conditions for the lowest paid in the health-care sector, including lack of paid sick leave.
Montreal
2 Montreal children die from Strep A infections as public health urges doctors to be vigilant
Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.
COP15 nature negotiations racing to finish line but disagreements still plentiful
The draft text of a new agreement to protect nature from destructive human behaviour is still littered with disagreement as COP15 talks in Montreal barrel toward their conclusion on Monday. With one million species facing extinction this century and a majority of both land and marine environments already significantly altered by human activities, the 196 nations in the UN biodiversity convention are seeking a bold new agreement that halts further destruction of nature and seeks to restore what has already been lost.
First full snow operation of the season launched in Montreal
In the midst of the Montreal region being blanketed by snow, the city announced the start of its first complete snow-loading operation on Saturday. Trucks will be rumbling through the city's boroughs all weekend.
London
Driver who ran from Norfolk County crash wanted by OPP
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a driver who crashed into a pole and gas line Saturday morning and fled the scene on foot.
One deceased after single vehicle crash in Lambton County
One person has died following a single vehicle crash on Petrolia Line on Friday night, Lambton County OPP said.
Kitchener
'The best part is raising awareness': 9-year-old Stratford boy raises money for Juvenile Arthritis
A little boy from Stratford is giving new meaning to the saying "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade."
Shoppers enjoy final weekend of the Kitchener Winter Artisan Market
On the final weekend before Christmas, shoppers headed to the Kitchener Market for some last-minute gifts at the Winter Artisan Market.
Northern Ontario
UPDATE
UPDATE | Homicide investigation underway in North Bay
As part of the ongoing homicide investigation, North Bay Police Service has identified the 33-year-old murder victim from Saturday morning.
Sault murder suspected arrested
The suspect in the Albert Street West homicide investigation in the Sault has been arrested Saturday.
Ottawa
Power outages affect thousands after winter storm
Thousands of people remained without power Saturday morning after a major winter storm passed through eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Navan Christmas Food Drive returns for a third year
On the streets of Navan, the bells were ringing and the snow was glistening as Wyatt McWilliams and his family filled up their horse-drawn wagons with non-perishable food donations.
Water rescue team helps deer that fell through ice on Ottawa River
The Ottawa Fire Services water rescue team helped a deer get back to solid ground after it fell through the ice and into the Ottawa River near Shirleys Bay Park.
Windsor
Former resident at 1616 Ouellette gets new home, thankful for community support
It’s been a long month for displaced residents of 1616 Ouellette Avenue. The apartment building was evacuated on Nov. 22 by the city after the boiler failed and the building’s power, heat and life safety systems were not fit for occupancy. But on Friday, the city’s order was lifted, and while some residents have moved on, some 50 residents were welcomed back into the building.
Vehicle stolen after owner leaves it unattended on driveway
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway after the owner had left it idling to warm up on Friday.
Barrie
Crash in Bracebridge sends snowmobiler to hospital in critical condition
A snowmobiler has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition after a crash with a parked vehicle on Saturday in Bracebridge.
Barrie woman charged with impaired driving in pedestrian collision remains in jail indefinitely
A Barrie woman charged in connection with a collision that sent three pedestrians to the hospital with serious injuries will remain behind bars indefinitely after a brief bail hearing Friday.
Atlantic
Weekend weather: Snowfall warnings issued in N.B., N.S. and P.E.I. to see mix of rain and snow
Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings and special weather statements for New Brunswick. Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island will also see a mix of snow and rain this weekend.
N.S. county where mass shooting occurred to seek proposals for policing alternatives
One of the Nova Scotia counties where the mass shooting took place in 2020 is planning to seek proposals for local policing, including alternatives to the RCMP.
Calgary
Alberta has new parliamentary secretary focused on protecting Charter rights, civil liberties
Alberta's premier revealed she had appointed a parliamentary secretary for "civil liberties" earlier this week to help protect Charter rights, free speech on campuses and firearm rights.
Veterans Association Food Bank spreads holiday warmth on bitterly cold day
It might have been frosty outside Saturday, but there were a lot of warm feelings generated by the Veteran's Food Bank of Southern Alberta.
One dead in early-morning fire in Drumheller
A man is dead following a house fire in Drumheller early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
'A truly great Canadian': Jim Carr mourned at memorial service in Winnipeg
Long-time politician Jim Carr is being remembered as a larger-than-life father who loved his children, a dedicated and tireless public servant, and a 'truly great Canadian.'
Three arrested following break-ins at 40 condos, apartments in Winnipeg
Three people are facing charges following a rash of break-ins at 40 condos and apartment complexes across the city.
How a Winnipeg costume designer gave Santa Claus a new twist in Hollywood
A Winnipeg costume designer's work is turning heads in Hollywood, with her Manitoba-made creations hitting the big screen.
Vancouver
Coquitlam murder victim's brother speaks out
Before she was the victim of homicide, Stephanie Forster was an award-winning entrepreneur, a volunteer and a big sister.
Snow in Lower Mainland, bitter cold in northwest, central B.C.: weather alert
An arctic outflow is bringing another snowy storm to the Lower Mainland, while frostbite warnings are in effect for central and northwestern B.C.
Islamic Relief Canada prepares winter kits for Metro Vancouver homeless population
Members of Islamic Relief Canada spent their Saturday afternoon preparing hundreds of winter kits for the Metro Vancouver homeless population.
Edmonton
Ukrainian holiday celebrated in Edmonton, offering newcomers a piece of home
Ukrainian newcomers in Edmonton displaced by the Russian invasion were treated to a popular holiday celebration to help remind them of home.
'Don't risk drinking and driving': EPS holiday checkstop campaign in full swing
Police officers are reminding drivers in the Edmonton area to find alternative ways home if they have consumed alcohol or drugs as the holiday checkstop campaign has launched.