Richmond Hill shooting leaves man injured; three suspects sought

York Regional Police are looking for three suspects after a shooting in Richmond Hill left a man wounded on Saturday night.

Police say it happened on Lillooet Crescent, in the area of Avenue and Carrville Roads, just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male shot. His injuries are considered minor, police say.

Three male suspects believed to have been armed with handguns are being sought, but police have not released descriptions.

Police say the suspects fled in a vehicle.