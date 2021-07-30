TORONTO -- The Ford government has chosen three private sector partners to help transform Ontario Place through the addition of a new outdoor adventure park, a massive indoor spa and a revitalized concert venue that will be capable of hosting shows year-round.

The iconic attraction once drew more than two million people a year to Toronto’s waterfront but it was decommissioned in 2012 amid declining attendance and falling revenues.

Over the years there have been numerous proposals for the 155-acre site, including a waterfront casino.

Most recently, the previous Liberal government had begun work towards creating a massive new public park called “Celebration Common”. It even selected a firm to design the park and released renderings of what it would look like.

But Ford scrapped those plans when he assumed office and launched a closed-door process to identify private sector partners to help develop the site instead.

That process has now come to an end with the selection of Austrian resort developer Therme, Quebec outdoor recreation frim Écorécréo and U.S.-based concert promoter Live Nation to help see through a new vision for the site.

Therme specializes in the development of massive indoor spas and will be responsible for creating a new “all-season destination” on the western portion of the site that will include pools, waterslides and botanical gardens, officials say. There will also be eight acres of “free, publicly accessible gathering spaces, outdoor gardens and public beaches” located directly outside the new facility.

Écorécréo, which operates a number of aerial adventure courses in Quebec, will be tapped with developing a “family friendly adventure park” on a plot of land just north of the existing Cinesphere.

Officials say that the park will include aerial obstacle courses, escape rooms and climbing walls.

The final piece of the redevelopment will be led by Live Nation and will see significant enhancements made to the existing Budweiser Stage concert facility.

Officials say that the revitalized amphitheatre will have 9,000 covered seats and capacity for another 11,000 people on its lawn. It will also be outfitted with mechanized exterior walls that will allow it to host events in the winter months for the first time.

"I've said publicly many times that I want to see something spectacular here at Ontario Place and I believe this ongoing process will deliver that. I welcome the fact that the proposals being unveiled today respond to many of the things city council had asked for including that Ontario Place should be a year-round destination," Mayor John Tory said in a press release. "The City of Toronto looks forward to continuing to work with the province as these proposals are developed and we look forward to a genuine and thorough engagement of the people of Toronto and beyond."

Cinesphere will be maintained

The Ford government first issued a call for private sector partners in January 2019.

It gave prospective developers few constraints other than requiring that their proposals be for a year-round site and not include plans for residential development or a casino.

As part of the new vision, the province will help develop new parks, promenades, trails and beaches along the public sites while also retaining and helping to integrate the iconic Cinesphere and pod complex into the wider development.

The Trillium Park and the William G. Davis Trail, which were developed under the previous Liberal government, will also remain a part of the new Ontario Place and will be kept accessible throughout construction.

Costs unclear

The Ford government has committed to ensuring the site is development ready but on Friday senior bureaucrats speaking on background had no cost estimate for that work, which the previous Liberal government had pegged at $100 million.

They said that they anticipate the planning and approval process for the redevelopment to take place over the next two to three years with the razing of the land and the beginning of construction slated for 2024.

Once fully complete, the province says that the new Ontario Place could attract up to five million visitors a year.

While there is no formal plan to provide new rapid transit service to the site right now, the bureaucrats said that talks are underway with Metrolinx regarding potential “last mile connectivity” solutions between Exhibition Station and Ontario Place.