Revellers dance in colourful ensembles at Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade

    The sounds, colours and culture of the Caribbean were in full display Saturday as thousands of revellers took park in the Carnival Grand Parade.

    Colourful floats and masqueraders wearing elaborate ensembles danced along the route as they showcased their Caribbean pride.

    They departed the Exhibition Place Grounds at Princes' Boulevard before heading westbound on Lake Shore Boulevard towards Jameson Avenue and heading back to the Exhibition Grounds along the eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard.

    The parade culminated with a mas band competition, in which participants were judged on their costumes, energy, and creativity.

    Several politicians attended the parade, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, who was wearing her own costume and danced with revellers.

    The Caribbean Carnival has been held in Toronto since 1967 and marks the end of slavery. It has become one of the largest festivals in North America.

