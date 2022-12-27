Return of Toronto's festivals signalled first steps towards tourism recovery, but long road lies ahead

Crowds make their way through the midway during opening day of the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto on Friday, August 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin Crowds make their way through the midway during opening day of the Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto on Friday, August 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead

A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide. Police say they were called around midnight to an apartment near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Notre Dame Street East where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton