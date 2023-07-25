Residents of two Ontario ridings set to head to the polls for byelections

Campaign signs for provincial byelections in the riding of Kanata-Carleton are seen, Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Ottawa. Summer is the time for barbecues, bare feet and beaches, and, for residents of two Toronto and Ottawa-area ridings, byelections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Campaign signs for provincial byelections in the riding of Kanata-Carleton are seen, Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Ottawa. Summer is the time for barbecues, bare feet and beaches, and, for residents of two Toronto and Ottawa-area ridings, byelections. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

Emergency crews responding to flooding in Nova Scotia find a body of a man and unidentified remains of another person, the prime minister is set to shuffle his cabinet this week, and an inside look at the ex-RCMP officer accused of working for China.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton