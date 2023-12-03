TORONTO
Toronto

    • Residents no longer asked to stay home in Hamilton neighhourhood as police conclude search in area, suspect outstanding

    A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice) A Hamilton Police officer is seen in this undated photo. (Twitter/@HamiltonPolice)

    A shooting suspect in Hamilton’s McQuesten West neighbourhood is believed to have left the area and residents can now leave their homes, police say.

    Officers said they responded to the area of Radison Lane just before 6 a.m. for possible shots fired.

    When police arrived, they found one “subject” who they arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon.

    As police continued to investigate, they asked residents who live on Bingham Road, Radison Lane, Ayr Avenue and Roxanne Drive to stay at home while they searched for the suspect at-large. Officers did not provide any details about the suspect.

    In an update on X, just after 12:05 p.m., Hamilton police said they have concluded their search in the area of Queenston Road and Ayr Avenue.

    “Thanks to area residents for their patience as we conducted our search. The suspect is believed to have left the area and residents are no longer asked to remain in their residence,” the post reads.

    Officers remain in the area and police ask anyone with information or video footage to call them.

