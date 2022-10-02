Residents, businesses want answers, support after Eglinton Crosstown line delayed indefinitely
After more than a decade of dusty, noisy construction, people who live and operate businesses along Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue were looking forward to the new Crosstown light rail transit (LRT) line finally opening this fall.
However, just over a week ago, Metrolinx, the provincial agency responsible for regional transit in the GTA, announced in a blog post that the $5.5 billion project’s completion is once again being pushed back. They said the consortium hired to build the line has “fallen behind schedule, (is) unable to finalize construction and testing.” No definite timeline for when the new LRT will open was provided.
“It’s disappointing, but people were not surprised. There’s construction materials on the street and hoarding every where. There was no way they were going to meet their timeline,” said Louroz Mercader, who manages the York-Eglinton Business Improvement Area (BIA), which is home to the hard-hit Little Jamaica neighbourhood.
“There’s no end in sight. It’s hard for us as a business community to plan ahead. We can’t look to the future. It’s such a mess. We can’t plan anything.”
The new transit line was initially slated to be completed by 2020 but construction has been plagued by delays.
In October 2020 the consortium responsible for the line's construction, Crosslinx Transit Sollutions, filed a lawsuit against Metrolinx and Infrastructre Ontario in which they argued that they should not be held accountable for delays or cost overruns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A judge sided with the consortium and the two sides renegotiated an agreement in December 2021 that would have seen the line substantially completed by September 2022 and in operation several months later.
The project, however, has been delayed and once again the patience of people who live nearby has evaporated.
“We’re now going on 12 years of dealing with this,” long-time area resident Sophie Milman, of the recently formed Cedarvale and Upper Village Community Association, told CP24.com.
Milman said aside from the noise and mess, people are driving unsafely through construction zones in her area and cutting through already tight side streets to avoid slower-moving main roads.
Lora Sloan, who founded the new community group, said last week’s news, although not a surprise, was “unexpected” as community members, local politicians, and even Metrolinx representatives had done walkabout just two days before the LRT delay was announced.
“We were told then that the construction would be out of the neighbourhood by the end of the year,” she said.
“The community’s trust has been eroded by the lack of communication from Metrolinx. Even the city was not aware of what’s happening as updates are not being provided. We feel in the dark and our councillors are equally clueless.”
Metrolinx did not respond to CP24.com’s multiple requests for comment.
Equally frustrated by the ongoing delays and what they both call a “lack of transparency,” councillors Mike Colle (Eglinton-Lawrence) and Josh Matlow (Toronto-St. Pauls) said they intend to file a motion at the first city council meeting after the Oct. 24 municipal election that would call on the province to undertake a public inquiry into why the Eglinton LRT is taking so long to complete and what can be done to ensure the myriad of delays and issues encountered while building this new transit line do not repeat themselves.
Colle said a public inquiry is the best way for the city to get answers.
“(Metrolinx) obviously has something to hide, that’s for sure. … (People) have suffered enough,” he said..
“This is the largest public transit construction project in North America and we’ve got a bunch of incompetent people who are not telling the truth about it.”
Colle said he and Matlow are working with several local BIAs and residents groups to drum up support for the inquiry so that city council supports it.
“We really want to hold Metrolinx and the province to account,” he said.
Matlow said the impacts of this LRT project, which have been exacerbated by numerous delays, are unbearable for area residents and unsustainable for local businesses.
“This is not just a little bit of traffic, it’s horrible. And for small businesses, every month that this is delayed is another month of hanging on by a thread. Many have already gone under,” he said, noting a public inquiry would serve two purposes: to provide those directly impacted with the information they deserve and to ensure such a “mismanaged and incompetently executed project” doesn’t happen again elsewhere.
“There needs to be a real understanding of why this project has been so screwed up and not do it again,” Matlow said, adding communities along the line are being treated as “collateral damage.”
“There needs to be a plan to support both residents and businesses who are negatively affected by these major transit projects. … Enough is enough.”
Toronto-St. Paul’s MPP Jill Andrew said people in her riding, especially those living in Little Jamaica and Midtown are “dismayed to learn of yet another (LRT) delay.”
“It is especially difficult on Black-owned small business owners and store owners along Eglinton. Many businesses have closed, employers have been unable to keep staff on payroll because customers simply aren’t able to access many of the businesses they once did due to over a decade of construction promises and the dual devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she wrote in a statement provided to CP24.com.
Andrew said the Province must immediately pass her motion to provide “financial supports for Little Jamaica and small businesses in midtown disproportionately hurt by these delays.”
First introduced in late 2020, it calls on the Ontario government to implement a 'Little Jamaica' Small Business Economic Health and Community Wellness Strategy that among other things provides $30,000 in compensation for struggling local businesses.
The motion also proposes a mandated task force to ensure transparent communication between Metrolinx, the Ministry of Transportation, and Little Jamaica businesses, and the historical designation of the neighbourhood to “recognize its unique arts and culture contributions and ensuring affordable housing is included in all new builds.”
The NDP is also demanding that the Ford government defer HST payments for a specified period of time to help struggling local businesses in the interim and commit to a commercial eviction ban.
Like her municipal counterparts as well as area residents and local business owners, Andrew said Metrolinx and the Province must immediately provide answers and accountability for the ongoing LRT construction delays.
She also said she’s in favour of a public inquiry, underlining that it mustn’t “become another stall tactic or report collecting dust on the shelves.”
“(A public inquiry) needs to express what went wrong and what will be done to make this right for people of Toronto-St. Paul’s and beyond and community needs to be on board,” Andrew said.
“Many community members have contacted me frustrated about the unbearable noise pollution and traffic jams caused by these construction delays. The government needs to give our community concrete answers as per the deadline of this construction, create and deploy immediate grants tailored to cover losses, keep staff on payroll, and cover rent.”
Mercader, of the York-Eglinton BIA, said the local business community has long called for a public inquiry.
“It could set the standard for how these projects are handled. … It’s in everyone’s best interest that these (major transit) projects are done properly,” he said.
“I think it’s important we learn from the mistakes that have happened and are continuing to happen. … We can’t be making the same ones over and over again.”
Mercader also said a compensation plan needs to be put in place to support businesses directly impacted by major transit projects.
“By the time the Eglinton LRT opens most of these businesses aren’t going to be there any more,” he said, pointing to an initiaitve in Montreal where the province set aside $25 million to help local businesses survive during major transit construction.
Both “cautiously supportive” of a public inquiry, area residents Milman and Sloan said they also want comprehensive construction impact mitigation efforts implemented now, especially since the Eglinton Crosstown has been essentially delayed indefinitely.
“A public inquiry shouldn’t be a replacement for actual compensation and support. … Something needs to be done to make things more manageable for the community until the job is done,” said Milman, noting the municipality also needs to play a stronger role and have a stronger voice in supporting communities hard hit by this project.
Added Sloan.
“This (inquiry) shouldn’t be a way for Metrolinx to say they’re doing something. We are asking for immediate help or a reprieve now,” she said, adding a public inquiry is a good way to inform those working on future transit projects, notably the Ontario Line.
-with files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Before and after photos lay bare Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
Aerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
174 dead after fans stampede to exit soccer match in Indonesia
Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rampaging fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Death of Mahsa Amini in Iran sparks protests in Canada, globally
Across Canada and around the world, protesters stood shoulder to shoulder on Saturday in solidarity for women's rights and freedom in Iran, as the country enters its third consecutive week of roiling protests spurred by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.
Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback
Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war.
What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?
Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here's a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents.
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.
Montreal
-
5-alarm fire completely destroys Plateau building under construction
No one was injured in a major fire that ripped through and destroyed a building that was under construction in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough just after midnight on Sunday.
-
Quebec votes: CAQ's Legault holds lead as vote nears despite 'difficult' campaign
Polls show the Coalition Avenir Québec in position to coast to a second majority government Monday, but political observers say there is still plenty to watch for on election night -- in particular the profound political shift reflected in the battle for official Opposition.
-
Are Quebec Liberal strongholds safe?
The Quebec Liberal Party will need to fend off even more competition this Oct. 3 if it wants to hold on to its seats, and it appears some Liberal strongholds are not as safe as they used to be.
London
-
One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont.
One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
‘Focus on affordability,’ locals head to the polls in Central Elgin
Advanced polls opened on Oct 1. to locals looking to get their vote in early and skip the long lines.
-
174 dead after fans stampede to exit soccer match in Indonesia
Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rampaging fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
Kitchener
-
Developing
Developing | Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
-
Fatal motorcycle crash in Wellington County
The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash on Highway 7 just outside of Guelph.
-
Minimum wage increase’s ‘timing is pretty tough’ for some small businesses
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario are now earning an extra 50 cents per hour as of Oct. 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury mayoral debate; candidates discuss roads, taxes and working together
A mayoral debate was held at the ParkSide Centre on Durham Street in Greater Sudbury Saturday. Eight of the nine candidates participated in the event. This event was hosted by the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) and Sudbury Arts Council.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
Saturday at 7 p.m.: a CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
-
Historic day for First Nations communities and Canada
Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement went into effect Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Seven people arrested during post-Panda Game celebrations in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood
Ottawa police reported an "escalation of illegal activities" in Sandy Hill Saturday night, as thousands of people packed residential streets for post-Panda Game festivities.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this fall
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this fall.
-
79-year-old woman located safely
Ottawa police say a missing 79-year-old woman has been safely located.
Windsor
-
Repairs underway after car strikes gas meter, prompting 'scary' evacuation of Leamington apple orchard
People who were visiting an apple orchard in Leamington say they are "shaken up" after an apparent gas leak forced a sudden evacuation of the area.
-
Windsor fire crews battle house fire in west end
An investigator has been called to look into the cause of a fire in Windsor’s west end Saturday evening.
-
‘It’s wonderful’: Chatham brothers keep collecting empties for a cause
Brett and Derek Gore have been collecting empty beer cans and liquor bottles for over a decade and a half to buy toys to donate to children without gifts during the holiday season.
Barrie
-
Minimum wage hike a boost to Barrie workers, seen as positive by businesses
Minimum wage earners in Barrie welcome Ontario's minimum wage hike and businesses call it positive amidst pandemic recovery.
-
Family pleads for help to find 21-year-old missing man
The family of 21-year-old Matthew Hlywka says they are concerned for his well-being after he went missing on September 16.
-
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Atlantic
-
Federal government approves assistance extension for provinces hit by Fiona
More help is on the way for Atlantic Canadians one week after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Minimum wage increases take effect in N.S., N.B., N.L.
Workers in three out of four Atlantic Canadian provinces earning minimum wage will soon see a rise in their pay cheques.
-
Thousands are still in the dark in N.S. and P.E.I. a week after Fiona
More than 66,000 customers remain without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday afternoon, as the provinces recover from post-tropical storm Fiona.
Calgary
-
Prices climb at the pumps as provincial fuel tax partially returns
Alberta’s fuel tax has been partially reinstated to gas stations across the province, as oil dipped below $90 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate.
-
Five years later: Waterton Lakes National Park plan considers fire recovery
Like the land itself, a new management plan for Waterton Lakes National Park is marked by a powerful wildfire that tore through the southern Alberta park five years ago.
-
Alberta unveils $187M plan to address addiction and homelessness
The Government of Alberta has announced a new plan to help communities across the province tackle addiction and homelessness.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's Iranian community plants trees in memory of Flight PS752
Winnipeg's Iranian community gathered in Fort Garry this weekend to plant trees in honour of the victims of Flight PS752.
-
'We got an orange sea': thousands walk through downtown Winnipeg for truth and reconciliation
Thousands of people marked Canada's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a walk through downtown Winnipeg Friday.
-
Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a deceased man was found in downtown Winnipeg Friday morning.
Vancouver
-
‘Extremely painful’: Sky-high gas prices impacting B.C.’s transportation industry
For Mary and Konstantine Kleiner, who own a family-run moving and storing business in B.C., another surge in gas prices has hit particularly hard. They're not the only ones whose ability to make a living is being impacted.
-
Doctor facing discipline for spreading COVID-19 misinformation in B.C., college says
A doctor is facing discipline in B.C. for spreading COVID-19 and anti-vaccine misinformation – including on one occasion when he allegedly did so against a backdrop of provincial officials hanging in effigy.
-
Advance voting begins for Vancouver election with 'daunting' ballot
The ballot in Vancouver's city election is one of the longest in the country, and voters are being encouraged to take advantage of advance polls that began opening Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta unveils $187M plan to address addiction and homelessness
The Government of Alberta has announced a new plan to help communities across the province tackle addiction and homelessness.
-
Anticipation builds ahead of Toronto Raptors preseason game in Edmonton
Basketball fever is taking over Edmonton as the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz will play a sold-out preseason game at Rogers Place Sunday afternoon.
-
Edmonton soccer community mourns man killed in 5-vehicle crash
A prominent member of Edmonton's soccer community was one of two victims in Wednesday's fatal crash in Mill Woods.