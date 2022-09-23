Eglinton Crosstown LRT delayed once again, Metrolinx says

Anyone looking forward to using the Eglinton Crosstown LRT will have to wait a bit longer.

On Friday, Metrolinx President, Phil Verster, announced the Eglinton Crosstown LRT’s service will be delayed, once again. The long-delayed transit line was expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

“We had expected the Eglinton Crosstown LRT to be fully built, thoroughly tested, and in service this fall in accordance with our project agreement with Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the construction consortium responsible for building the project,” the written statement reads.

Crosslinx Transit Solutions is the consortium tasked with constructing the 19-kilometre route from Weston to Kennedy roads.

“Unfortunately, while progress has been made, Crosslinx Transit Solutions have fallen behind schedule, are unable to finalize construction and testing, and therefore the system will not be operational on this timeline.”

Verster did not mention any set date or timeline for when the transit line will be complete, but acknowledged how difficult the construction has been for those who work or drive along the Eglinton corridor.

“We are doing everything to hold Crosslinx Transit Solutions accountable and to redouble efforts to meet their commitments and complete the work quickly so we can welcome riders onto a complete, tested, and fully operational Eglinton Crosstown Eglinton LRT as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

Construction of the Eglinton Crosstown started in 2011, with the project originally expected to finish in 2020.