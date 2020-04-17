TORONTO -- A North York long-term care home says five residents infected with COVID-19 have now died following an outbreak at the facility.

Extendicare Bayview, located near Cummer and Bayview avenues, confirmed Friday that 51 residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus, and five residents have passed away.

The number of residents infected with COVID-19 makes up about a quarter of the 205 beds at the long-term care facility.

"[I'm] scared. How can I avoid getting it?" said 73-year-old Patricia O'Connor, a resident at Extendicare Bayview.

O’Connor is living with high-risk lung conditions, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and emphysema, and has survived five heart attacks and a stroke.

"I'd kind of like to know how close it is to me,” she said.

In an interview, O'Connor said she was not made aware of the latest numbers until CTV News Toronto informed her of the update Friday afternoon.

"Last I heard there were only 16 cases," O'Connor said, adding that she wants staff to be more transparent with the residents.

The facility has ordered all residents to remain in isolation and meals and medication are being delivered to their rooms.

According to Extendicare Bayview, staff members are required to wear masks at all times when they are working and must undergo screening before and after each shift.

“Extendicare Bayview is adhering to all directives put forward by Toronto Public Health to limit the spread of the virus,” Niklas Chandrabalan, Extendicare’s Regional Director, said in a written statement.

"Staff or residents who have concerns about the care being offered at the home are encouraged to raise these issues with the administration and they will be fully investigated."

The long-term care home has restricted visitation to only essential visitors to prevent further spread of the virus. On Thursday, Calvin and Ivy Li, whose mother is a resident, dropped off gifts for staff members as a sign of appreciation.

"We were dropping off some treats for the staff here, and also we are dropping off an album of my mom's children's photos because we miss her," Ivy Li said.

"The PSW's have just been tremendous and they've gone above and beyond," said O'Connor. "I can't believe they're even still coming into work every day. But they do. And certainly, I appreciate it and I'm sure the other residents do too."