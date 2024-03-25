Reports: Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter part of gambling investigation

The Toronto Raptors have offered no comment on media reports that backup centre Jontay Porter is part of an investigation for gambling.

ESPN was the first to report that Porter is subject of an NBA investigation into irregularities on prop betting involving him.

Porter has been on Toronto's inactive list since Saturday for "personal reasons."

His locker at Scotiabank Arena was empty before tonight's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 24-year-old Porter is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 13.8 minutes per game this season.

He is on a two-way contract with the G League's Raptors 905.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.