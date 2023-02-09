Rental housing deficit in GTA could double over next decade, new report warns

The CN Tower can be seen behind condo's in Toronto's Liberty Village community in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston The CN Tower can be seen behind condo's in Toronto's Liberty Village community in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE AT 6:30 P.M.

WATCH LIVE AT 6:30 P.M. | Trudeau to attend candlelight vigil in Laval following deadly daycare bus crash

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Laval, Que. Thursday night to attend a candlelight vigil being held to commemorate the victims of the deadly daycare bus crash. The vigil will be held at the same church where residents gathered to console each other Wednesday evening following the crash.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton