'Remain vigilant': Ontario's top doctor says province could see rise of COVID-19 subvariant 'Kraken'
Ontario’s top doctor is urging residents to “remain vigilant” as some regions see a rise of the “Kraken” subvariant of COVID-19.
In a statement issued Thursday morning, Dr. Kieran Moore said the highly transmissible XBB.1.5 variant is “not associated with a change in severity of illness.”
“But due to its increased transmissibility, more individuals may get infected as it becomes the main variant in Ontario,” he said.
This is the first time the chief medical officer of health has addressed the new subvariant, which the World Health Organization says is a sub lineage of Omicron.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
“We must remain vigilant as many jurisdictions across the province continue to see a rise in the number of cases of the more transmissible XBB.1.5 variant of COVID-19,” Moore said in the statement.
“I continue to strongly recommend that everyone stays up to date with their vaccinations as it remains our best defence against COVID-19 and its variants, especially for those at increased risk of severe infection and for anyone who has not received a booster or been infected in the past six months.”
Dr. Fahad Razak, an internist at St. Michaels Hospital and former head of the province’s science table, has said its likely XXB.1.5 will become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario.
"If we follow the U.S. trajectory, that means that this will become the dominant version of the virus circulating probably within just a few weeks in Ontario and across the country," he said last week.
“There is a need, I think, now to recognize that we're probably going to see a surge of infections in the coming weeks and talk about what we can do to reduce infection as much as possible."
The last COVID-19 genomic surveillance report from Public Health Ontario noted the XBB.1.5 subvariant was expected to account for 22.2 per cent of COVID-19 cases by Jan. 25.
At the same time, Moore indicated overall respiratory virus trends—which includes influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus—are continuing to decline after a peak in November.
“The impact on our communities, hospitals and intensive care units is improving,” he said.
More advised Ontarians to stay home when they feel sick, to wash their hands often, and to wear masks in crowded indoor public spaces.
“We have the tools we need to reduce the spread of respiratory illness in our communities, and I am grateful to Ontarians for continuing to utilize them,” Moore added. “These important choices help preserve our hospital capacity to ensure care is always available for those who need it.”
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Defence minister expected to announce Canada is sending tanks to Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand is expected to announce Thursday that Canada will be following other countries in sending battle tanks to Ukraine, according to government sources.
BREAKING | Home Depot gave personal data to Meta without valid customer consent: watchdog
The federal privacy watchdog says Home Depot shared details from electronic receipts with Meta, which operates the Facebook social media platform, without the knowledge or consent of customers.
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
Impersonators posing as homeowners linked to 32 fraud cases in Ontario and B.C.
Mortgage and title fraudsters who impersonate homeowners and tenants have targeted at least 32 properties in Ontario and British Columbia, investigators and official warnings suggest.
Some areas of Ontario forecast to receive up to 25 cm of snow
Much of southern Ontario is cleaning up from a major winter storm, while snow remains in the forecast for parts of eastern Ontario.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
As the BoC takes a pause from hiking rates, all eyes are on the labour market
As the Bank of Canada takes a pause from raising interest rates to assess the effects of higher borrowing costs on the economy, economists will be paying close attention to how the labour market is affected.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation
Egypt on Thursday unveiled dozens of new archeological discoveries, including two ancient tombs, at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside of the capital Cairo.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Judge sentences former PQ MNA Harold LeBel to 8 months in jail for sexual assault
Former Parti Quebecois (PQ) MNA Harold LeBel was sentenced to eight months in jail after being convicted of sexual assault on Nov. 23.
-
Residents in one Montreal neighbourhood told they can't park in their own driveways
An old bylaw has come back to haunt a neighbourhood in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. Some residents have been notified that they can no longer park in their own driveway.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal snowfall slowing through Thursday before weekend flurries
A snowfall warning has been maintained in the Montreal area as forecasters predict continued snow and moderate winds Thursday. However, the snow is expected to be much milder than Wednesday night's massive winter storm, which blanketed the city and left Montrealers trudging through evening errands.
London
-
$244,000 drug bust in London
London police have made a significant drug bust in the city. On Wednesday, officers with the Guns and Gangs section, Emergency Response, Canine Units and OPP used warrants to enter five homes and three vehicles.
-
Watches and warnings come down in London region
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario. All buses in London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are running as usual.
-
'Remain vigilant': Ontario's top doctor says province could see rise of COVID-19 subvariant 'Kraken'
Ontario’s top doctor is urging residents to 'remain vigilant' as some regions see a rise of the 'Kraken' subvariant of COVID-19.
Kitchener
-
WRPS seize 29 firearms, 14,500 rounds of ammunition during search warrant
Waterloo regional police say officers seized 29 firearms after executing a search warrant at a residence in Wellesley Township.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Storm Watch: Tracking closures and cancellations
Severe weather has prompted a number of road closures, cancellations and delays in our coverage area.
-
More flurries expected as Ontario tries to clean up after major snowstorm
Much of southern Ontario is still cleaning up after a major snowstorm struck on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury woman killed when snowmobile goes through ice
The body of a 29-year-old Sudbury nurse was recovered Wednesday night from a lake near Parry Sound after her snowmobile went through the ice, police say.
-
Power out for about 600 customers in New Sudbury
Greater Sudbury Hydro says a power outage is still affecting about 600 customers in the New Sudbury area Thursday morning.
-
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
Ottawa
-
Murder suspect wanted in Ottawa Valley, police warn of public safety risk
Police in Renfrew County are searching for an 18-year-old suspect after a homicide Wednesday night and are warning that he poses a public safety risk.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 25 cm of snow
A winter storm has brought more than 25 centimetres of snow to Ottawa, covering the roads and disrupting travel by car, bus and airplane.
-
Flurry of tickets issued during winter parking bans on Ottawa streets
Ottawa Bylaw officers have buried motorists with nearly 10,000 parking tickets for violating the winter weather parking bans during significant snowstorms this winter.
Windsor
-
Power lines across roadway after crash in Leamington
Essex County OPP responded to a single-vehicle collision that knocked down power lines in Leamington.
-
City looking for possible locations for new housing hub
City of Windsor officials are hoping to identifying potential locations for a new housing hub and is asking for expressions of interest.
-
Watches, warnings and special weather statements come down
The special weather statement and snowfall warnings have come down in southern Ontario. Provincial highways in the region are reported as bare and wet.
Barrie
-
Deadly collision in the Blue Mountains under investigation
Police are investigating a deadly collision in the Town of The Blue Mountains Thursday.
-
Huntsville business in ruins after early morning fire
A business is in ruins after an early morning fire Thursday in Huntsville.
-
School bus cancellations by board
See current school bus cancellations by school board from across the region.
Atlantic
-
Soggy winter storm closes N.B. schools, warnings in effect across the Maritimes
A soggy winter storm has made its way to the Maritimes Thursday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a combination of rain, snow and wind warnings for the region.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
-
In-person sessions conclude on N.B. French education overhaul
The New Brunswick government has heard loud criticism directly from parents and teachers about its planned changes to French education in English schools.
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1030
WATCH LIVE AT 1030 | Alberta to lay out plan for addressing doctor shortages in rural communities
The provincial government will unveil its plan to bring more physicians to areas that are currently underserved.
-
SNC-Lavalin selected as delivery partner for Calgary's Green Line LRT project
The City of Calgary has chosen SNC-Lavalin to oversee the construction of the Green Line LRT project's first phase.
-
Police look to speak to driver involved in incident on fatal Deerfoot Trail
Calgary police say the death of a woman who was hit by a vehicle on Deerfoot Trail is not criminal in nature, but investigators want to speak to a driver or drivers who failed to remain at the scene.
Winnipeg
-
Printer issue causes Winnipeg couple to miss flight, vacation rebooked
A Winnipeg couple was supposed to be flying off on a vacation to the Caribbean Wednesday morning, but they went nowhere, all because of a printer issue.
-
Second round of Manitoba inflation aid touted as bigger and more widespread
The Manitoba government is set to announce a second, bigger round of financial aid to help people deal with the rising cost of living.
-
Winnipeg police investigating after man asked teen to get in vehicle
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating an incident where a man allegedly asked a teen girl to get in his vehicle.
Vancouver
-
Cold spell set to sweep B.C., triggering special weather statement
Frigid weather is on the way for most of British Columbia, triggering a special weather statement from Environment Canada on Thursday.
-
Sawmill permanently closing as Canfor restructures B.C. operations
Canfor Corporation says it is “restructuring” its operations in British Columbia, permanently closing one sawmill and shuttering another for an extended period amid plans to build a new wood manufacturing facility.
-
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 misinformation contributed to 2,800 Canadian deaths, report suggests
A new report says misinformation about COVID-19 contributed to more than 2,800 Canadian deaths and at least $300 million in hospital and ICU visits.
-
WATCH LIVE AT 1030
WATCH LIVE AT 1030 | Alberta to lay out plan for addressing doctor shortages in rural communities
The provincial government will unveil its plan to bring more physicians to areas that are currently underserved.
-
First Nations say Alberta's oilsands mine security reform unlikely to fix problems
Alberta is preparing to change how it ensures oilsands companies are able to pay for the mammoth job of cleaning up their operations, but critics fear a year of consultations hasn't been enough to avoid repeating past mistakes.