Registration for city’s summer programs starts today
Registration opens today for the City of Toronto’s summer recreation programs.
Starting at 7 a.m., residents of Toronto, East York, and Etobicoke-York can sign up for summer programs, which run from July 2 to Aug. 30.
Residents of North York and Scarborough can register for programs starting Wednesday.
There are more than 10,000 registered courses on offer with a combined 83,000 spaces available. The programs include arts and crafts, yoga and fitness, sports, and swimming.
Registration can be done online by visiting the city’s eFun portal.
For those who need help preparing for registration, residents can call 416-396-7378. The call centre will be open for extended hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both registration days, the city said.
“The City offers thousands of affordable summer recreation programs to help residents of all ages get active, stay healthy and enjoy a new hobby,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a written statement.
Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal
Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.
Airline loses Ontario woman's suitcase, doesn't offer compensation for 3 months
An Ontario woman who took a trip to Mexico in February said the airline lost her luggage on the flight home and didn’t compensate her for three months.
Bread, milk, apples: Federal NDP wants price cap for grocery store staples
The federal New Democrats want a price cap on grocery store staples if the Liberal government can't convince grocers to bring down the prices themselves.
Mourners can now speak to an AI version of the dead. But will that help with grief?
A 61-year-old startup entrepreneur teamed up with his friend in the U.S., Robert LoCascio, CEO of the AI-powered legacy platform Eternos. Within two months, they built "a comprehensive, interactive AI version" of Michael Bommer -- the company's first client.
Her gut was producing alcohol. Doctors didn't believe her
For two years doctors told her she was an alcoholic. Then they realized her gut was making alcohol from carbohydrates, a rare condition called auto-brewery syndrome.
North Korea's trash balloons deepen tensions with the South. Here's what's happening between rivals
Animosities between North and South Korea are rising sharply again over an unusual cause: The North's rubbish-carrying balloons.
Takeaways from Fauci's testimony at contentious U.S. House hearing on COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified on Monday at a House subcommittee hearing about the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the origins of the virus.
National Bank of Canada seizes Ont. woman's car by mistake
A university student woke up one morning to find her car had been towed away without warning. She finally got answers - just not the ones she expected.
India election: Modi's coalition leads in early count but opposition is stiffer than expected
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coalition led in a majority of seats Tuesday in India's general election, according to early figures, but faced a stronger challenge from the opposition than expected after it pushed back against the leader's mixed economic record and polarizing politics.
