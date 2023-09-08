Refugees still being told there is no space in Toronto’s shelter system
The city is still referring refugees and asylum seekers to federal shelter programs despite passing a motion ensuring these individuals will have access to Toronto’s facilities.
A city spokesperson confirmed to CP24.com that when refugees call the central intake phone line for assistance, they are only being referred to federal refugee shelter programs.
Throughout the summer, hundreds of asylum seekers were bounced from one place to another after arriving in Toronto, unable to get a bed in shelter system. Many of them were turned away and told to seek help from federal programs, as the city’s shelters were already full.
After a local church stepped in to help house more than two dozen refugees, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow pledged, through a motion at city council, to ensure refugees are able to access the city’s shelters as spaces become available. This direction was provided in July and about 250 beds were added to the shelter system.
"I have spoken with City Staff and they will now ensure refugees can access available emergency shelter space though central intake, as per my motion at council," a statement from Olivia Chow read.
"Even with this, we need to acknowledge that Toronto's shelters are full. There are currently over 3,300 refugees in the shelter system, and that number is expected to continue rise."
According to officials, demand for shelter beds in September remains high. There were 274 requests for shelter made on Wednesday, the spokesperson said, but only four spaces were available.
They added that if there is space and a refugee or asylum seeker is at a shelter, they will not be turned away. Only those calling Toronto’s central intake line will be referred to federal programs.
Toronto received about $97 million from the federal government to help fund interim housing for asylum seekers. However, city officials have said it is not enough.
On Wednesday, city council voted on a motion to ask the federal government to reimburse churches and community organizations who have provided funding for refugees to the tune of up to $750,000.
They are also asking for an increase to the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit as well as ongoing commitments to fund about $250 million annual costs for refugees in 2024.
There are currently about 10,244 people in Toronto’s shelter system, officials noted. About a third of that total are refugees.
With files from Codi Wilson
