Red Sox rally to beat Blue Jays 6-5 in 10 innings
The Boston Red Sox kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a come-from-behind 6-5 victory in 10 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Red Sox reliever Chris Martin earned his third of the season. Blue Jays' reliever Tommy Nance took the loss, dropping him to 0-3.
The Red Sox improved their record to 80-78, while the Blue Jays dropped to a season-high 12 games below .500 at 73-85.
Blue Jays starter Bowden Francis was his typically dominant self to begin the game, striking out the first two batters he faced before retiring first baseman Triston Casas with a weak fly out.
The Blue Jays continued their offensive woes in the bottom of the first, however.
Shortstop Trevor Story began the game’s offensive festivities with a double to lead off the second inning and then advanced to third on a groundout by left fielder Masataka Yoshida. But Francis would work himself out of trouble soon after, eliciting soft fly-outs from second baseman Vaughn Grissom and right-fielder Wilyer Abreu to keep the Red Sox off the scoresheet.
Third baseman Addison Barger earned the Blue Jays their first baserunner of the game in the bottom of the second, ripping a hard-hit single to left field after working a full count. The threat would be short-lived, however, as shortstop Ernie Clement would ground out to short on the next pitch to end the inning.
Stepping to the plate as an opponent for the first time at Rogers Centre, Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen grounded out to third to begin the third inning. Jarren Duran would reach base with a single shortly after, but Francis escaped once again by striking out third baseman Romy Gonzalez to retire the side.
Centre-fielder Joey Loperfido walked to begin the bottom of the third and then stole second to give the Blue Jays their first runner in scoring position. Left fielder Nathan Lukes walked as well shortly after, giving way to star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who ripped a double off the centre field wall to score both runners and give the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead.
Guerrero Jr. earned RBI No. 102 on the season, making him one of just 11 players in MLB with over 100 in 2024.
Francis would start the fourth inning with a walk, just the third he had issued to that point in his past four games. Once again, the 28-year-old would work his way out of trouble, first sitting down Story on strikes before getting Yoshida to ground into a double play to end the inning.
Grissom doubled off the wall in left-centre to lead off the fifth, narrowly beating a strong relay throw to slide safe into second. But Francis responded again, getting Abreu to foul out, Jansen to ground out to third, and then Ceddanne Rafaela to fly out to the right-field wall to keep his shutout bid alive.
Right-hander Lucas Sims came out of the bullpen to relieve Bello in the sixth, giving up a leadoff walk to second baseman Davis Schneider. The Blue Jays would add to their lead shortly after that as George Springer doubled off the wall in left-centre one batter later before Nathan Lukes would score Schneider with a sacrifice fly, putting Toronto ahead 3-0.
Boston would not go away quietly, however, as the Red Sox started the sixth inning by loading the bases on right-handed reliever Ryan Burr, placing the leading run at the plate in Rafaela. Rafaela then singled through the gap at short to score two runners and cut the Blue Jays’ lead to one. Burr would limit the damage on the next at-bat, though, striking out Duran swinging.
Right-hander Luis Garcia came on in relief in the bottom of the seventh inning and kept Boston’s comeback hopes alive. Garcia made quick work of the Blue Jays’ hitters, retiring Joey Loperfido, Springer and Lukes in just seven pitches.
Left-hander Genesis Cabrera would play set-up role for Toronto heading into the eighth inning and proceeded to give up back-to-back singles to put runners on first and third. Yoshida wasted little time tying the game in the next at-bat, bringing Gonzalez home on a forceout. The run marked Cabrera’s third blown save of the season, with closer Chad Green entering the game soon after and keeping the game tied by getting pinch-hitter Nick Sogard to fly out to left field.
With their post-season fate hanging in the balance, the Red Sox sent out Chris Martin to pitch the ninth for the second consecutive night. After walking Addison Barger, Martin got Clement to ground out into a double play and Schneider to strike out swinging to send the game to an extra inning.
Right-hander Tommy Nance entered the game for the Blue Jays in the 10th inning and immediately found himself in trouble, as Story doubled to bring home two runners and give the Red Sox their first lead of the game. Grissom would add an insurance run on a single to left field as the Red Sox held off a surge by the Blue Jays in the bottom half of the 10th to secure the win.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 Canadians killed in Lebanon, Global Affairs Canada confirms amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Two Canadians are among those killed in southern Lebanon, Global Affairs Canada confirmed late Tuesday. While GAC has not confirmed their names due to privacy, family members tell CTV News the two people killed are Hussein and Daad Tabaja.
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau
MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
Feds have 'no intention' of pausing next carbon tax increase, Guilbeault says
The federal government has 'no intention' of pausing the next planned increase to the carbon price, Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault confirms.
'It shows how out of touch the Premier is': Reaction to Doug Ford's encampment comments
After Ontario Premier Doug Ford made controversial comments about solutions to get people out of homeless encampments, advocates and members of the opposition spoke up on Tuesday.
Ont. driver rescues abandoned puppies found in ditch
Four puppies were found near County Road 21 in Essa Township after a passerby spotted one when it ran out of the ditch and onto the road.
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
Missouri executes Marcellus Williams for 1998 killing of a woman despite her family's calls to spare his life
A Missouri man convicted of breaking into a woman’s home and repeatedly stabbing her was executed Tuesday over the objections of the victim’s family and the prosecutor, who wanted the death sentence commuted to life in prison.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier taking heat over $7-billion Northvolt battery plant
The heat is rising for Quebec Premier François Legault as opposition parties demand answers about his government's investment in the planned Northvolt battery factory near Montreal.
-
Quebec language watchdog received record number of complaints last year
Quebec's language watchdog received a record number of complaints from citizens last year and carried out an increasing number of inspections on employers.
-
Indigenous communities in Quebec can't opt out of paying hydro bills, minister says
Quebec's minister responsible for relations with First Nations and Inuit says northern communities can't opt out of paying their electricity bills.
Ottawa
-
Two youths arrested following Glebe Collegiate lockdown
Ottawa police say two people under the age of 18 have been arrested following an incident that prompted a lockdown at Glebe Collegiate Institute around the noon hour Tuesday.
-
'It shows how out of touch the Premier is': Reaction to Doug Ford's encampment comments
After Ontario Premier Doug Ford made controversial comments about solutions to get people out of homeless encampments, advocates and members of the opposition spoke up on Tuesday.
-
This is where Ottawa Community Housing will build 336 new affordable units
Ottawa Community Housing has announced a new development downtown, which in its first phase will see 336 new affordable homes – and that plan is only the beginning.
Northern Ontario
-
Couple in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., awarded more than $500K for enduring life with hellish neighbour
We've all had neighbours we didn't like, but two people from Sault Ste. Marie have been awarded more than half a million dollars for the 'extreme' behaviour of the people who lived next to them.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
-
Investigation details events leading up to Sudbury woman's death in a collision with OPP boat
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
Kitchener
-
Reward of up to $50K offered for information in Joshua Bennett murder
A reward of up to $50K has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.
-
Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
-
Region releases report on why corn was destroyed on purchased Wilmot land
Back in July, a plot of land had an immature crop of corn destroyed. It was an action that outraged local farmers. Now, a new report into the matter has been released and will be presented to regional council Wednesday.
London
-
Busloads of students at rental house in London, Ont. sparks call to tighten rules
The calls are growing louder for city council to tighten the rules governing short-term accommodations, including those advertised on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo, after students arrived by the busload at a rented house in the Masonville neighbourhood.
-
'One more minute may have been too late'; working smoke alarm saves Malahide family, and their home
“I was going to make breakfast, and I put the frying pan on the stove and opened it and remembered I needed something from No Frills,” said Frank Wall, who lives just north of Aylmer, Ont.
-
London renoviction by-law greeted with skepticism by some low-income tenants it's meant to protect
Protesting for more than an hour in a pouring rain, members of tenants’ advocacy group London ACORN called on city council to strengthen a draft licensing by-law meant to discourage so-called ‘renovictions’.
Windsor
-
Windsorite dead in single vehicle collision in Oxford County
A person from Windsor has died in a collision on Highway 59 in Oxford County.
-
Harrow road reopens after multi-vehicle crash
A road in Essex County has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash. According to OPP, County Road 20 had been closed between Iler road and McCormick Road in Harrow.
-
Belle Vue National Historic Site given the go ahead for developer revitalization
Amherstburg town council has given the go-ahead for restoration proposals for the Belle Vue National Historic Site.
Barrie
-
Quick-thinking construction workers stop armed suspect from escaping
Three construction workers are being praised for their actions that police in Barrie say likely prevented an armed man from fleeing before being taken into custody.
-
Ont. driver rescues abandoned puppies found in ditch
Four puppies were found near County Road 21 in Essa Township after a passerby spotted one when it ran out of the ditch and onto the road.
-
Uber driver handed driving ban for failing to stop after crash that killed dog
An Uber driver was handed a 12-month driving ban on Tuesday following a collision that injured a pedestrian and killed a labrador retriever in Barrie.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba organization calling for inquiry into the death of six-year-old Johnson Redhead
An advocate organization is calling for an inquiry following the death of a six-year-old boy who went missing in Shamattawa First Nation.
-
Wasyliw told NDP he 'wouldn't lie for Wab' over Khan handshake
An MLA recently kicked out of the NDP caucus says he is setting the record straight about a controversial handshake between PC MLA Obby Khan and Premier Wab Kinew.
-
'We have to wait': Majority of Winnipeg construction projects yet to finish
Summer officially gave way to autumn on Sunday, but Winnipeg’s construction season is far from over with work continuing on regional roadways and residential streets.
Atlantic
-
'They live in panic': Halifax serves eviction notices to residents at University Avenue encampment
As temperatures cool down, the Halifax Regional Municipality is serving eviction notices to residents at one of the city’s larger tent encampments.
-
'Privacy is dead': The questions being raised over body cameras in stores
Questions are being raised over the use of body cameras in stores as a way to combat crime.
-
Antigonish RCMP looking for N.S. man wanted for sexual assault
Antigonish County District RCMP is trying to track down a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant for sexual assault in Nova Scotia.
N.L.
-
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Edmonton
-
Doctors warn nearly half intend to leave province in 5 years amid cloudy future of Alberta health care
Local leaders are echoing concerns about doctor shortages as the organization representing Alberta's doctors warns nearly half of the physicians surveyed are considering leaving the province within five years.
-
TransEd employee hospitalized after collision with semi
One person was hospitalized after a crash involving a Valley Line Southeast LRT train and a semi Tuesday morning.
-
Oilers sport what's likely to be opening-game lineup at camp practice
While Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch and his staff still have two weeks of training camp to decide who stays and who goes to cement the 23-man roster for opening night, onlookers saw what could well be the makeup of the squad come Oct. 9's home game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Calgary
-
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
-
Calgary replaces dozens of street safety signs after they're hit by vehicles
In-street signs meant to slow drivers down and keep pedestrians safe are having to be replaced at a rapid rate in Calgary because they're being hit by vehicles.
-
Calgary man faces child porn charges after 'incredibly disturbing' messages found: ALERT
A Calgary man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation uncovered years of messages exchanged with an alleged felon.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been deployed following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation.
-
Sask. Court of Appeal reserves decision on pronoun law legal challenge
An appeal hearing stemming from a court challenge of the Government of Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights has come to a close.
-
Enhanced breast cancer screening announced for patients in Saskatchewan
A new program is expanding the capacity of breast cancer screening services across Saskatchewan, and a fundraising campaign is underway to get it done. This all comes as age requirement have been lowered for mammogram screening starting in the new year.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been deployed following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation.
-
Sask. government says private school now separate from church, but emails show connections remain
The Government of Saskatchewan says a private Christian school, embroiled in abuse allegations, has proved it's met education ministry rules by formally disconnecting from an affiliated church. But, by some indications, connections remain.
-
Sask. Court of Appeal reserves decision on pronoun law legal challenge
An appeal hearing stemming from a court challenge of the Government of Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights has come to a close.
Vancouver
-
New poll shows half of British Columbians fear for their safety
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
-
Detached home ownership in Metro Vancouver becoming 'more of a unicorn,' according to report
A new report from Re/Max shows it's becoming increasingly unrealistic for most people to buy a detached home in Metro Vancouver.
-
Vancouver's Jericho Pier to be repaired, could open by next summer
Jericho Pier has been closed to the public since a storm battered it in January 2022 – but now, the Vancouver Park Board has approved a plan to repair it at a cost of $1 million.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. councillor blames 'leftist extremists' after blackface photo surfaces online
A city councillor in British Columbia says an online mob of "extremists" and "politically motivated hackers" is responsible for uncovering and publicizing a photo of him wearing a blackface costume to a Halloween party in 2007.
-
New poll shows half of British Columbians fear for their safety
Less than one month before voters cast their ballots in the provincial election, a new poll of British Columbians shows half of respondents fear for their safety in their own communities.
-
'Severely hypothermic' boater rescued after vessel capsizes off Vancouver Island
A boater was rescued on Monday evening after spending three hours in the frigid waters off Vancouver Island.