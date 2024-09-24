TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves 1 person dead

    Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Caledon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Caledon on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (CTV News Toronto)
    Share

    One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Caledon Tuesday afternoon.

    Ontario Provincial Police said they responded to a serious crash on Highway 9 near The Gore Road just before 6 p.m.

    One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No one else was injured in the incident.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

    Highway 9 was closed between The Gore Road and Centreville Creek Road for the investigation.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau

    MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News