Blue Jays fans bought more than 700,000 hot dogs this season to set new franchise record

    Fans watch the Toronto Blue Jays play against the Cincinnati Reds during interleague MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday August 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White Fans watch the Toronto Blue Jays play against the Cincinnati Reds during interleague MLB baseball action in Toronto on Tuesday August 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White
    Toronto Blue Jays fans have set a new franchise record for the most dogs bought in one season.

    The team announced on Tuesday that more than 700,000 hot dogs had been purchased this year during “Loonie Dogs” nights, surpassing last year’s record of 693,865.

    The Blue Jays said the average number of hot dogs consumed a game this season is 56,541.

    As the name implies, Blue Jays fans can buy hot dogs for $1 every Tuesday home game.

    There were 12 “Loonie Dogs” nights this season. The most hot dogs bought in a game this season were 71,391 on Aug. 6 when the Blue Jays faced the Baltimore Orioles.

    The all-time single-game record for hot dogs consumed was 76,627, set on Aug. 29, 2023.

    The Blue Jays faced the Red Sox on Tuesday and will play them again on Wednesday. The team will conclude their season with a three-game series against the Miami Marlins this weekend.

    The Blue Jays are in last place in the American League East.

