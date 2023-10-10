Toronto

    • Raptors' first-ever head coach Brendan Malone dead at 81

    The Toronto Raptors' first-ever head coach Brendan Malone has died. He was 81.

    The Denver Nuggets announced his passing on social media Tuesday. His cause of death is unknown.

    Malone, the father of current Nuggets head coach Mike Malone, led the Raptors in their inaugural season in 1995-96.

    Toronto finished 21-61 in a season that included a memorable win over the eventual champion Chicago Bulls, who finished with a league-leading 72-10 record.

    The Raptors were Malone's first head coaching job in the NBA, having previously been an assistant with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

    He also held coaching positions with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings.

    He won two NBA titles with the Pistons in 1989 and 1990.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2023.

