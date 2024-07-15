Rainfall warning lifted for Toronto but heat warning remains

TORONTO
    A rainfall warning that had been in effect for much of the GTA has been lifted but the area remains under a heat warning.

    Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Toronto on Monday afternoon, calling for rainfall amounts of between 40 and 60 millimetres.

    The warning, however, was lifted at around 3 p.m. It remains in effect for Hamilton.

    A heat warning also remains in effect for Toronto. Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to climb to 29 C, feeling closer to 37 with the humidity.

    The heat and humidity are acting as a “fuel for storms,” CP24’s Meteorologist Bill Coulter said Monday morning.

    “Tuesday will be another hot and humid day. But, we’ll receive more clouds and the risk for waves of strong storms.”

    Tuesday will reach a daytime high of 29 C, feeling like 36 when factoring in the humidity.

    A cooler air mass is expected to arrive on Tuesday, which will bring “fresher” conditions, Coulter said.

    “Tuesday may offer rounds of strong storms as a cold front plows through. The air in the wake of the cold front will be much more manageable and offer relief from the oppressive heat and humidity,” he added.

    “Bright, calm and beautiful for the end of the work week. At this point, the weekend is looking bright and warm.”

