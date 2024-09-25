TORONTO
Toronto

Rainfall warning ends for Toronto but wet weather expected to continue

A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul A person carries an umbrella during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
A rainfall warning has ended for Toronto but wet weather is expected to continue on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued the warning on Tuesday amid a system that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to the GTA.

The national weather agency says there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Toronto today.

Pearson International Airport says wet weather brought on by Tropical Storm Helene has resulted in cancelled or delayed flights between Toronto and Cancun today.

Sunshine is expected to return to the city on Thursday, which we see mostly sunny skies and a high of 23 C.

Friday and Saturday are expected to by cloudy and mild, with daytime highs of 21 C.

