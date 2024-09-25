Rainfall warning ends for Toronto but wet weather expected to continue
A rainfall warning has ended for Toronto but wet weather is expected to continue on Wednesday.
Environment Canada issued the warning on Tuesday amid a system that brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to the GTA.
The national weather agency says there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in Toronto today.
Pearson International Airport says wet weather brought on by Tropical Storm Helene has resulted in cancelled or delayed flights between Toronto and Cancun today.
Sunshine is expected to return to the city on Thursday, which we see mostly sunny skies and a high of 23 C.
Friday and Saturday are expected to by cloudy and mild, with daytime highs of 21 C.
BREAKING Lebanese health minister says 51 killed, 223 wounded in latest round of Israeli strikes
Lebanon's health minister said 51 people were killed and 223 wounded Wednesday in Israeli strikes.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Hwy. 401
Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Tropical Storm Helene strengthens as hurricane warnings cover parts of Florida and Mexico
Tropical Storm Helene was rapidly strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and expected to become a hurricane Wednesday while moving north along Mexico's coast toward the U.S., prompting residents to evacuate, schools to close and officials to declare emergencies in Florida and Georgia.
Coverage denied: Canadians hitting roadblocks with insurers after installing solar panels on their homes
More Canadians are installing solar panels on their homes, but some are facing challenges when it comes to getting home insurance after the panels are put in.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Statistics Canada says population grew 0.6 per cent in Q2 to 41,288,599
Statistics Canada says the population of the country reached an estimated 41,288,599 on July 1.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
A tale of crushing security lapses and missed chances to stop the man who shot Trump
The acting director of the U.S. Secret Service was incensed at what had happened that July evening. 'What I saw made me ashamed,' Ronald Rowe Jr. said. 'I cannot defend why that roof was not better secured.'
Doing this for 20 seconds a day can relieve stress and anxiety
A 20-second session of self-compassionate touch reduced stress, increased kindness to participants and improved mental well-being, according to a recent study.
Veteran Montreal police officer says racism a 'cancer eating away' at the SPVM in resignation letter
A veteran Montreal police officer says racism is a 'cancer eating away at the organization' in a stinging resignation letter.
Part of the Northvolt energy block could be allocated to others: Quebec minister
Even though Northvolt is experiencing financial difficulty, the Legault government is convinced that the Montérégie battery plant will go ahead, but it is opening the door to the possibility of redistributing part of the promised energy supply block to other companies.
Legendary Montreal concert hall La Tulipe shuts down
One of Montreal's biggest cultural institutions, La Tulipe, announced that it has closed down 'for now' in light of a recent court decision.
Ottawa Senator Claude Giroux's car stolen overnight
NHL star forward Claude Giroux had his car stolen in Ottawa on Tuesday evening, his wife says.
Shots fired in Carlington overnight
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating reports of gunfire in Ottawa's west end on Tuesday evening.
City of Ottawa says $564k in back taxes uncollectable, recommends write-off
The City of Ottawa has found more than $564,000 in back taxes are no longer able to be recovered and staff are recommending councillors approve writing it off.
EXCLUSIVE Image released of mysterious object shot down over Yukon in 2023
An image of the unidentified object shot down over Canada's Yukon territory in February 2023 has been obtained by CTVNews.ca.
Investigation details events leading up to Sudbury woman's death in a collision with OPP boat
A 49-year-old Sudbury woman who was killed in a tragic collision with a police boat June 7 on Nepewassi Lake was told to remain in a residence on an island until police returned to pick her up.
Reward of up to $50K offered for information in Joshua Bennett murder
A reward of up to $50K has been issued by Waterloo Regional Police for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett.
Couples, contractors claim they were scammed by Ontario wedding vendor
Newlyweds claim the company they hired to take their wedding photos and videos took off with their precious memories – and their money.
Region releases report on why corn was destroyed on purchased Wilmot land
Back in July, a plot of land had an immature crop of corn destroyed. It was an action that outraged local farmers. Now, a new report into the matter has been released and will be presented to regional council Wednesday.
BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor
A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.
'Serious injuries' reported after Huron County crash
OPP are investigating a crash that has sent the driver of a truck to hospital with serious injuries. Just before 5 a.m., police reported Donnybrook Line in Lucknow closed between Bruce Road 86 and Zion Road following the crash.
'One more minute may have been too late': working smoke alarm saves Malahide family, and their home
“I was going to make breakfast, and I put the frying pan on the stove and opened it and remembered I needed something from No Frills,” said Frank Wall, who lives just north of Aylmer, Ont.
BREAKING LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor
A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.
'POP' unit makes more arrests as part of retail theft blitz
The Windsor police POP Unit has made more arrests as part of a retail theft operation. According to police, 19 people were arrested and 45 charges were laid during the operation last week.
Caught on camera: thieves steal sneakers worth thousands from Devonshire Mall
A quartet of alleged thieves pried their way into a Devonshire Mall apparel store early Monday morning, with the store’s owner reporting thousands of dollars worth of shoes were stolen.
Quick-thinking construction workers stop armed suspect from escaping
Three construction workers are being praised for their actions that police in Barrie say likely prevented an armed man from fleeing before being taken into custody.
Fatal three-vehicle crash in Caledon
A driver lost their life after a traffic collision in Caledon.
Ontario driver rescues abandoned puppies found in ditch
Four puppies were found near County Road 21 in Essa Township after a passerby spotted one when it ran out of the ditch and onto the road.
Manitoba to extend gas tax holiday
The Manitoba government is extending the gas tax holiday for a second time.
In the gateway to the Arctic, fat, ice and polar bears are crucial. All three are in trouble
Searching for polar bears where the Churchill River dumps into Canada's massive Hudson Bay, biologist Geoff York scans a region that's on a low fat, low ice diet because of climate change. And it's getting lower on polar bears.
Winnipeg school sent into lockdown after threatening note found in bathroom
A Winnipeg school went into lockdown Monday after a note threatening students and staff was discovered in the school’s bathroom.
New mask requirements at Nova Scotia hospitals start Thursday
Nova Scotia Health is reintroducing masking requirements in ambulatory and inpatient units at provincial hospitals starting Thursday.
Two years since Fiona, experts warn 2024 hurricane season is not over yet
It's been two years since Fiona made landfall -- a storm that Maritimers won't soon forget.
Luck of the draw: N.L. ads to be featured in match against football giants Chelsea
Newfoundland and Labrador sponsored a minor football team in England, now they’re about to play one of the biggest clubs in European soccer.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Doctors warn nearly half intend to leave province in 5 years amid cloudy future of Alberta health care
Local leaders are echoing concerns about doctor shortages as the organization representing Alberta's doctors warns nearly half of the physicians surveyed are considering leaving the province within five years.
New campaign aims to encourage Edmontonians to report more hate crimes
Crime Stoppers and police are launching a campaign encouraging Edmontonians to report hate.
Provincial government planning changes to Alberta's Bill of Rights, premier says
Alberta's premier wants to reinforce the ability to choose whether to receive a vaccination or other medical procedures through changes to the province's Bill of Rights.
Calgarians' main safety concerns shifting: police report
New police data shows illegal drug activity and theft remain the top safety concerns for Calgarians, but worries around homelessness and transit safety are growing.
-
WEATHER Wind warnings issued along the foothills ahead of cooldown tomorrow
Strong westerly winds will continue to impact southern Alberta on Wednesday with peak gusts in Calgary of 40-60 km/h expected later in the day.
Saskatchewan's police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation
Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has been deployed following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Fishing Lake First Nation.
Sask. Court of Appeal reserves decision on pronoun law legal challenge
An appeal hearing stemming from a court challenge of the Government of Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights has come to a close.
Enhanced breast cancer screening announced for patients in Saskatchewan
A new program is expanding the capacity of breast cancer screening services across Saskatchewan, and a fundraising campaign is underway to get it done. This all comes as age requirement have been lowered for mammogram screening starting in the new year.
EXCLUSIVE Sask. Party, NDP entering tight race in fall election, new poll says
Based on exclusive new polling data collected by CTV News in partnership with Insightrix Research, the majority of Saskatchewan residents say they’re ready for change, but most don’t see that change happening in 2024.
Sask. government says private school now separate from church, but emails show connections remain
The Government of Saskatchewan says a private Christian school, embroiled in abuse allegations, has proved it's met education ministry rules by formally disconnecting from an affiliated church. But, by some indications, connections remain.
