Rainfall and severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in Toronto

Torontonians might want to rain check their outdoor plans today as the city is at risk of tornadoes and is forecast to see "nickel size" hail and up to 100 millimetres of rain.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) upgraded the severe thunderstorm watch to a warning for the city Saturday afternoon.

"This line of severe thunderstorms is located from East Gwillimbury to Toronto to Clarkson, moving northeast at 45 km/h," the warning reads.

Just before 1:45 p.m., the ECCC issued a rainfall warning for the city as 50 to 100 millimetres of rain are forecast for the city, pouring at 40 millimetres per hour. The advisory says the rain will continue through Sunday, advising Torontonians to keep their children and pets away from river banks and creeks.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) said it has already saw 81 millimetres of rain within an hour.

The federal agency adds heavy downpours can lead to the pooling of water on roadways and flash floods.

In a post on X, Peel Regional Police said there is major flooding in the area of Rathburn Road and Elora Drive in Mississauga. Police urge drivers to take an alternate route as all eastbound lanes of Elora Drive are currently closed.

Under the Wilson Avenue bridge, Toronto police said two vehicles are stuck in water due to flooding at Wilson and Wendell avenues. Westbound at Clayson Road, Wilson Avenue and eastbound at Wendell Avenue are closed, police said.

ECCC warned that large hail can cause injuries and damage property, adding stronger winds can blow loose objects, break tree branches, overturn larger vehicles and mangle weak buildings.

"Should conditions for the development of tornadoes improve this watch will be upgraded to a Tornado Watch," the weather agency said.

The advisory urges locals to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."

Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Uxbridge, Ajax, Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Mount Zion, Port Credit, Lakeview, Downsview, Concord, Thornhill, and Gormley are also impacted by the severe thunderstorms blowing throughout the region..

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in effect in other parts across southern Ontario, including Hamilton, Burlington, Oakville and London.

Tornado warnings are also in effect for Cambridge, Roseville, Breslau, Preston, Hespeler, West Guelph, Aberfoyle and Morriston, Ont.

"If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately," the warning reads, adding to go to the lowest floor in your home and stay away from windows.