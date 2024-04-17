Rain, risk of thunderstorms in Toronto

TORONTO
    FILE - People carry umbrellas while walking during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul FILE - People carry umbrellas while walking during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
    The rain has started to fall in Toronto and will continue throughout Wednesday amid a risk of thunderstorms this morning and tonight.

    The storm is expected to drop anywhere from 10 to 22 millimetres of rain before midnight, according to Environment Canada.

    Rain is expected to transition to showers and drizzle overnight, with a risk of thunderstorms starting at 7 p.m.

    “A spring storm is plowing into the region this morning with rain and cool winds. The active weather quells on Thursday under mainly cloudy skies along with a bump up in temperatures. More showers arrive for midday Friday,” CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

    Winds gusts from the southeast could reach 50km/h later this afternoon, which could make for a messy commute. The high will reach 9 C.

    The rain should dry out before the weekend, when conditions are expected to be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be seasonably cool and reach highs of 9 C and 11 C on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

