Rain and strong winds expected today in Toronto
A special weather statement is in effect for the City of Toronto today as rain and strong winds are expected to last into the evening, according to Environment Canada, while freezing rain is possible in some places across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this morning.
“A brief period of snow or freezing rain is possible this morning, but will quickly transition to rain as temperatures rise above zero this morning,” the agency said.
“In addition, strong winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are also expected today into tonight. High winds may toss loss objects or cause small tree branches to break. Local utility outages are possible.”
The statement says the conditions are expected to continue into the evening.
The regions of York and Durham are also under a special weather statement, which warns of mixed precipitation and strong winds.
“Snow will spread across the region through the late morning into the early afternoon. The snow may become mixed ice pellets or freezing rain at times through today. Precipitation will transition over to rain late this afternoon,” the statement reads.
“In addition, strong winds gusting up to 70 or 80 km/h are expected this evening through tonight. High winds may toss loss objects or cause small tree branches to break. Local utility outages are possible.”
Elsewhere, the regions of Peel and Halton are under a freezing rain warning this morning.
“Freezing rain is forecast to begin this morning and will likely last for a few hours before transitioning over to rain this afternoon as temperatures rise above zero. A few millimetres of ice accretion will be possible,” Environment Canada says.
“Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur.”
The risk of freezing rain across the region is expected to decrease as the day goes on as temperatures rise above freezing.
The temperature in Toronto this morning is hovering in the low single-digits, but is expected to climb steadily, reaching a high of 8 C this evening.
Pennsylvania chocolate plant blast kills 5, leaves 6 missing
An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday killed two people and left nine people missing, authorities said.
Ukraine says battle for Bakhmut is 'stabilizing'
The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces are pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.
Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges
Staring down a possible indictment, a defiant Donald Trump is hoping to put on a show of force Saturday as he holds the first rally of his 2024 presidential campaign in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Asylum seeker deal between U.S. and Canada won't stop drama at border, advocates say
The new asylum seeker agreement between Canada and the United States will not deter migrants from trying to cross into Canada outside official ports of entry, Quebec immigration advocacy groups say.
Scientists say they've solved the mystery of cigar-shaped comet 'Oumuamua
Scientists now say they know outerspace object ‘Oumuamua is, and the answer is more simple than some previous theories have suggested.
'A riot of colours' and 'stunning views' can be found in Canada's national parks. Here's where to go this summer
This past week, Parks Canada opened up its reservation system for the 2023 season, offering places to stay, hikes to take and national historic sites to visit across the country. According to three experts, here's where to travel this summer.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
W5 | Comedian Russell Peters doesn't pull punches in climate of 'cancel culture,' 'political correctness'
CTV W5 speaks with members of the comedy industry, including Russell Peters, for a wide-ranging look at how political correctness and 'cancel culture' has changed the world of stand-up comedy.
