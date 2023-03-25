Rain and strong winds expected today in Toronto

A risk of freezing rain could make for hazardous road conditions. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press) A risk of freezing rain could make for hazardous road conditions. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine says battle for Bakhmut is 'stabilizing'

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces are pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton