Two people dead after shooting in Oshawa; 1 person in custody

A 42-year-old man and woman are dead after a shooting in Oshawa Saturday afternoon.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to the area of Jane Avenue and Glenforest Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. for the sound of gunshots.

Durham police are on the scene of a shooting in Oshawa that left two people dead on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss said responding officers found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby high school, where an Ornge ambulance was waiting to airlift him to a Toronto hospital, but he died during transport, Bortoluss said.

While on the scene, police learned about another scene at a residence a few metres away. Bortoluss said officers attended and located a 42-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the identities of the two victims.

Meanwhile, Bortoluss said a 30-year-old man was taken into police custody without incident.

“The male is known to both the male and the female victim,” she said. “However, the motive behind this murder is not known at this time and is part of the ongoing investigation.”

Durham police are on the scene of a fatal double shooting in Oshawa on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Bortoluss added that the shooting was “not a domestic-related incident,” and there was no threat to public safety.

“Our thoughts right now are with those that have been impacted by the tragedy, and we hope to provide you information in the coming days,” she said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact homicide investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.