TORONTO
Toronto

    • Collision in East York leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries

    Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in East York on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto) Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in East York on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Jacob Estrin for CTV News Toronto)
    A collision in East York left a motorcyclist seriously injured Saturday night.

    Emergency crews responded to the intersection of O’Connor Drive and Amsterdam Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

    Toronto police say the motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

    Images from the scene show a badly damaged motorcycle and debris strewn across the road. The other vehicle remained at the scene.

    The cause of the collision is unknown.

