Racism, social isolation playing role in youth access to sports in Ontario, study finds

A large study looking at youth access to sports in Ontario found over the past three years the number of young people participating in sports has declined.

MLSE Foundation found in its Change the Game Research Study 37.5 per cent of youth not active in sports over the past year reported a weak sense of community and belonging compared to 18.5 per cent of youth active in sports.

Immaculate Adarkwa, 19, has put her focus on basketball, but not before trying her fair share of sports, including wrestling, volleyball, soccer and track and field.

Growing up she says her experience was mostly positive but faced challenges to play and improve athletically.

“I played mostly in school so some of these barriers, access, I did not have. Even financial stuff I did not have,” Adarkwa said.

“Change is possible, but we all have to work together,” said Tanya Mruck, vice-president of community engagement and social impact at MLSE, at the study’s launch Wednesday.

The research showed 33 per cent or more Black and Indigenous youth surveyed experience racism and only 21 per cent of all youth feel comfortable to try and stop incidents when they happen, with many struggling with social isolation.

“Youth are just not making those social connections, for lot of youth it’s about those social connections, having a peer, a friend come to a program to have a friend, they don’t feel comfortable coming independently,” said Marika Warner, director of research and evaluation at MLSE Foundation.

Researchers connected with 25,000 diverse youth across Ontario. They say while they found a decline in participation in sport, they now have the knowledge to increase it.

MLSE Foundation says much of the needed work around making youth feel comfortable includes mentorship, multi-sport activities and providing positive, safe and inclusive spaces.

Adarkwa believes the key to change is creating a positive culture.

“I think a lot of people are willing to donate and that’s starting to happen … but when they get into the culture, that’s why they start pushing back or pulling back.”

MLSE Foundation says the study will allow partners to identify the greatest needs, where to invest and the types of programs for young people to play sports and thrive.