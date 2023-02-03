Quebec woman sees stolen, damaged Audi for first time since it crashed through Ontario mall
A Quebec woman’s eyes welled with tears as she picked up her stolen Audi from an Ontario auto shop, not far from where her car smashed through the glass doors of a mall in an “audacious” theft earlier this week.
Taylor-Anna Kobinger, a resident of Laval, Que., examined the side mirror hanging limp, the bent licence plate and the scratches etched into the black paint of her 2011 Black Audi A4 personalized with a “Ladies on Wheels” window decal.
The licence plate of a stolen Audio is seen damaged after a Vaughan Mills mall theft (CTV News Toronto/ Siobhan Morris). “It’s so unfair,” she said on Thursday after travelling to Vaughan, Ont. to pick it up.
“There’s over $10,000 to $15,000 of damage, for sure. I did an estimate already for the paint and that was $7,000 to $10,000.”
Kobinger said she doesn’t have the money to fix it and is waiting to find out how much of the damage her insurance will cover.
“I’ve put so much effort, money, time. I worked so hard to get it,” she said.
In order to raise the funds for a down payment on a house, she listed it on Facebook Marketplace last month. On Jan. 29, a man responded to the ad and took the car on a test drive.
“He was really driving very dangerously and I didn't feel secure, so I [asked] to change places,” Kobinger said.
When she did, he accelerated. That was the last time she saw her car.
But on Wednesday, Kobinger got a call from York Regional Police (YRP) informing her that her car was involved in a theft in Vaughan.
A stolen Audio is seen damaged after a Vaughan Mills mall theft (CTV News Toronto/ Siobhan Morris).A car with the same license plate as Kobinger’s drove through the glass doors of Vaughan Mills mall and down a number of hallways on Wednesday, according to YRP, who called the saga “audacious.”
The suspect then allegedly broke into a store and took a “quantity of electronic devices.”
On Friday, YRP said there is no new information to report on suspect charges or arrests. On the day of the incident, police said they were looking for two suspects, but were unable to provide descriptions since they were wearing hoods.
“At a certain point, it has to stop,” Kobinger said. “To damage stuff that some other people worked so hard for. If you want stuff like that, go work for it.”
With files from Abby O'Brien and Joanna Lavoie.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., Canada says
The Department of National Defence says Canada is working with the United States to protect sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats after a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected.
Senate passes Liberals' controversial online streaming act with a dozen amendments
Big tech companies that offer online streaming services could soon be required to contribute to Canadian content as a controversial Liberal bill gets one step closer to becoming law.
Most of Ontario under extreme cold warning, Arctic blast brings biting chills
Most of Ontario is under an extreme cold warning as a blast of Arctic air delivers biting wind chills.
Migrant workers sneak secret menus into Canadian restaurants to expose exploitation
Hundreds of customers who scan QR codes for restaurant menus across Canada are being surprised by secret menus instead, revealing the hidden costs behind the food they eat.
opinion | How much rent can you afford?
Many Canadians have continued to see an increase in their rental rates in 2023. In an column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how to calculate how much rent you can afford.
Escaping the Taliban: CTV News' Genevieve Beauchemin meets Afghan refugees left in limbo in Pakistan
Lives were 'shattered' when Kabul fell into Taliban hands, and thousands remain in limbo, unable to return to Afghanistan. CTV News' Genevieve Beauchemin recalls her visit to makeshift refugee camps set up in Pakistani parks, and the stories she heard during that time.
Calls to restrict tobogganing prompt criticism, debate in some cities
Questions around safe sledding in winter have Canadian municipalities facing tough decisions on whether to regulate tobogganing hills.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers. Watch W5's documentary 'The Explosion' on CTV at 7 p.m.
Woman says Russian Embassy denies her consular services, cites Facebook page
A Russian woman says she has been denied consular services by her country's embassy in Canada over claims her Facebook activity poses a security threat.
Montreal
-
5-alarm fire blazing in east Montreal building, 2 police officers suffer smoke inhalation
The Montreal fire department is advising people to avoid Sherbrooke Street East at Carignan Avenue in the Longue Pointe neighbourhood as a five-alarm fire is burning.
-
EXTREME COLD
EXTREME COLD | Hydro-Quebec asks customers to reduce electricity consumption during cold snap
Hydro-Québec is asking its customers to take a few steps to reduce electricity consumption in Quebec as a period of intense cold weather began Thursday night in most regions. The utility predicts that on Friday and Saturday, electricity demand could exceed the historical peak consumption, which was about 40,500 megawatts (MW) in January 2022.
-
'It just takes one bad dose': Coroner rules NDG fixture Sean Abbott died from overdose
A beloved man who was a fixture on the streets of Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood died last year from a combination of street drugs in his system, including fentanyl, a coroner has ruled.
London
-
New sentencing hearing set for former London teacher guilty of child pornography
A former high school teacher who skipped out on his sentencing hearing for sex-related crimes and was re-captured almost a week later will be back in a London courtroom next week.
-
Bus cancellations and road conditions
Extreme Cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and schools in the region.
-
Investigation underway in near east London
Police and London fire are on scene in the area of Adelaide Street north between Pall Mall Street and Piccadilly Street.
Kitchener
-
Multiple people arrested, one injured in reported armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Police say they’ve arrested multiple people and one person was taken to hospital following reports of an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
Cambridge public school closed due to heating issue
As a blast of cold Arctic air moves through Waterloo Region, a public school in Cambridge is closing its doors on Friday due to a heating issue.
-
Northern Ontario
-
Fight between two 7-year-olds turns violent after mom gets involved
An argument between two young children playing outside together escalated to violence when a parent got involved, a North Bay mom says.
-
Migrant workers sneak secret menus into Canadian restaurants to expose exploitation
Hundreds of customers who scan QR codes for restaurant menus across Canada are being surprised by secret menus instead, revealing the hidden costs behind the food they eat.
-
NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., Canada says
The Department of National Defence says Canada is working with the United States to protect sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats after a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected.
Ottawa
-
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Deep freeze hits Ottawa, wind chill drops below -40
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents woke up to dangerously cold temperatures on Friday, with the wind chill making it feel colder than -40.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Winterlude returns to Ottawa and Gatineau
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the national capital region's winter festival returns with in-person activities for the first time in three years.
-
Closures and cancellations in the Ottawa area due to the extreme cold
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the cancellations and closures in the Ottawa area due to the extreme cold temperatures.
Windsor
-
Home sales down 47 per cent in Windsor-Essex
Home prices and sales are down again in Windsor-Essex.
-
Suspects 'distracted the staff' and stole $5,000 in tools: Windsor police
Windsor police say they are looking for five suspects who used a distraction technique to steal $5,000 in tools.
-
Frigid temperatures in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex has once again escaped the warnings and snow that is blanketing the rest of southern Ontario.
Barrie
-
Avro Arrow remembered at Canadian Air & Space Museum
Black Friday commemorates the loss of people’s livelihoods with guided tours and viewing of the one Avro Arrow replica. It’s also a starting point for the public introduction of the Canadian Air & Space Museum.
-
Fraud investigation kick-started by online purchase
Huronia West Ontario Provincial Police say a local person posted a car for sale on a popular online platform and received an inquiry of interest from an unknown suspect.
-
Celebrate winter at Barrie's Winterfest
The city’s annual Winterfest brings back the historical village that was Barrie and presents the new downtown, complete with snow tube and helicopter rides.
Atlantic
-
Storm Watch: School closures in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, February 3, 2023.
-
Nova Scotia's minimum wage will reach $15 in October
Minimum-wage workers in Nova Scotia will be earning $15 an hour in October -- six months sooner than expected.
-
Extra spaces open at shelters ahead of freezing temperatures; heat pump users warned of pipe bursts
An extreme cold warning has been issued across the region, with some saying the arctic air could break record-low temperatures in the Maritimes.
Calgary
-
Calgary office vacancy rate declining as business community returning to city's core
After years of decline, demand for Calgary's downtown commercial real estate is showing signs of returning to life.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | It's all positive! The Calgary 5-day forecast
A warm weekend ahead for Calgary in the five-day forecast.
-
Criticism of Trudeau increases in Western Canada: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals that more people in Western Canada now support a change in the federal government compared to a similar poll from June.
Winnipeg
-
Search warrant: Winnipeg couple used their 'stash' to hand out THC candy to children on Halloween
New documents show what led to a couple handing out cannabis-infused gummies to children in Winnipeg - and what happened in the hours directly after.
-
‘We'd have to strip her down’: Insurance issues concerning mobile home owner in Manitoba
A mobile home owner could potentially be out thousands of dollars after learning her home might not be insurable.
-
17-year-old arrested for double homicide in The Pas: RCMP
RCMP have arrested a 17-year-old male from Moose Lake in connection to a double homicide in The Pas last month.
Vancouver
-
Daughter speaks out after Mounties charged in death of Indigenous man in Prince George
CTV News has learned that four of five RCMP officers facing charges in the death of an Indigenous man during an arrest in Prince George are still on active duty.
-
Killer sentenced to 15 years in 2020 South Vancouver slaying
A man who was gunned down outside of his business in South Vancouver never got the chance to meet his daughter, a court heard as his killer was sentenced.
-
Ad for tap-to-donate teddy bear designed for street youth is part of provocative campaign
A nationwide billboard campaign that appears to promote grunge-chic clothing for street youth is causing confusion and igniting debate.
Edmonton
-
If EPS, sheriffs try a hard crackdown on inner-city Edmonton it could make things worse: criminologist
A former Edmonton Police Service officer believes bringing Alberta Sheriffs into downtown Edmonton is a risky plan that has the potential to backfire if not done properly.
-
'Escalating violence' contributes to closure of Edmonton senior's centre: board of directors
The Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down services at the McCauley Seniors drop-in facility.
-
Criticism of Trudeau increases in Western Canada: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals that more people in Western Canada now support a change in the federal government compared to a similar poll from June.