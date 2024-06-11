TORONTO
Toronto

QEW closed in Mississauga after dump truck hits overpass: OPP

The QEW has been shut down in both directions in Mississauga this morning after a dump truck collided with a pedestrian bridge that was under construction, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The collision occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near North Service Road, closing the highway between Cawthra and Dixie roads.

Peel Regional Police confirmed that no injuries have been reported.

The highway is expected to be closed until about 2 p.m., OPP noted.

