

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario is merging 20 health agencies into one super agency and will establish local health teams to co-ordinate care as part of a system overhaul.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced the health-care transformation this morning and the government intends to introduce legislation later today.

Elliott says too much time is spent maintaining a fragmented system and far too many people believe it is the patient or family's job to navigate the complicated landscape.

A new agency, called Ontario Health, will consolidate local health integration networks, Cancer Care Ontario, eHealth Ontario and several other agencies.

As well, Ontario Health Teams will be established to provide what Elliott calls seamless access to health services, including primary care, hospitals, home and community care, palliative care, residential long-term care, and mental health and addictions services.

The government says people will still be able to choose who provides their care, and more choices will be available through technology, such as giving patients an option to securely access their electronic health records and virtual care options.

