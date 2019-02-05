Health Minister Christine Elliott is coming under fire from front-line doctors and nurses who say they were never consulted on the sweeping health-care reforms being proposed by Premier Doug Ford’s government.

Detailed planning documents, leaked by a now-fired civil servant, reveal a new centralized super health agency that would swallow up everything from Cancer Care Ontario, to E-Health and Local Health Integration Networks.

Cabinet orders, signed by Elliott and obtained by CTV News Toronto, indicate the work is already underway.

Confronted with the leaks last Thursday, Elliott claimed the government is “continuing to consult” with people who “plan and work” on the front lines of the health-care system.

“Doctors, nurses and other health care providers (are being consulted) as we build our long term transformational strategy,” Elliott said.

However, groups representing physicians and nurses say the government has yet to consult or even meet with them.

Vicky McKenna with the Ontario Nurses Association, which represents 65,000 members, says neither the Ministry of Health nor Premier Doug Ford’s advisory council, chaired by Dr. Rueben Devlin, have contacted the organization.

“How can it be, when you’ve got health-care providers at the front line, working the system now which is struggling, and yet there’s been not consultation or discussion about what seems to be a grand plan,” McKenna told CTV News Toronto.

Concerned Ontario Doctors, a physician advocacy groups consisting of 11,000 members, says there has been “absolutely zero” consultation with Ontario doctors.

“Many front-line doctors that have reached out to Premier Ford, Dr. Rueben Devlin, and Minister Elliott have been completely ignored,” Dr. Kulvinder Gill explained to CTV News Toronto.

Gill raised concerns about the plan’s impact on patient care and said the government is creating a “Titanic without a lifeboat.”

“Front-line doctors and nurses will be left to pick up the pieces with patients suffering the consequences,” Gill said.