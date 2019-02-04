The person at the centre of an investigation into the leak of draft documents to the NDP has been fired by the Ontario Public Service, according to a memo circulated to staff.

“I am writing to confirm that as a result of our investigation into this matter, the employee responsible for this breach is no longer employed in the Ontario Public Service,” wrote Steven Davidson, the head of the OPS.

“The Ontario Provincial Police have also been notified,” he noted.

A source close to government told CTV News Toronto earlier in the day that the OPS knew the identity of the person who leaked the files on Ontario’s health system.

The documents, which were verified by Health Minister Christine Elliott, include draft legislation which lays out the government’s plans to create a “super agency” responsible for bureaucratic decisions.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released the draft bill to reporters on Thursday.

On Friday, Elliott expressed her surprise that the documents were leaked saying the person who shared the information was “not authorized” to do so.

“If that’s what happened and it was shared inappropriately, which it seems that it was, that is against the public servants declaration,” Elliott told CTV News Toronto.

Government House Leader Todd Smith said he had “full faith” in the OPP to handle the case.