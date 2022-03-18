Prosecutors seek consecutive sentences for Ontario man who killed ex and her children

Prosecutors are seeking consecutive periods of parole ineligibility for a man who killed his ex-girlfriend and two of her teenage children.

Cory Fenn was found guilty last month of three counts of second-degree murder in the 2018 deaths of Krassimira Pejcinovski, her 13-year-old daughter, Venellia, and her 14-year-old son, Roy.

The mandatory minimum sentence is life in prison with no parole eligibility for 10 years, but if the Crown gets its way, Fenn would not be eligible to apply for parole for 72 years.

Prosecutors are seeking a period of ineligibility for 22 years in Krassimira Pejcinovski's death, and for 25 years in Venellia's and Roy's, to be served consecutively rather than concurrently.

Earlier in the day, Fenn was escorted out of the courtroom after interrupting a victim impact statement.

He is watching the rest of the statements from another room by video, before making his own submissions later in the day.

A family friend was reading a statement from the children's paternal aunt when Fenn interrupted.

In the statement, Natasha Pejcinovski writes that grief continues to colour her every experience, even as people have expected her to "move on."

The friend was reading that Natasha Pejcinovski had to pick out a scarf to cover Venellia's throat in her casket when Fenn interrupted.

Fenn, who has represented himself in court, told her, "Don't blame me, lady."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.