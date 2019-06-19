

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A program that raises awareness about skin cancer prevention by placing free sunscreen in dispensers at parks across the city is expanding this summer.

Last summer, 50 dispensers of sunblock were made available to residents at no cost in parks owned by the City of Toronto as part of a public health program. This year, an additional 25 dispensers have been added, including ones at High Park, Riverdale Farm and Evergreen Brick Works.

“Protecting and promoting good health is important all year, and especially during summer months,” Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a news release issued on Wednesday. “Making sure to apply sunscreen regularly, wearing sunglasses and seeking shade while spending time outdoors are great ways to stay sun-safe in warmer temperatures.”

“This initiative promotes positive health for our residents and visitors and I encourage everyone to enjoy summer activities while taking simple steps to protect themselves and reduce the risk of skin damage this time of year.”

The dispensers, which contain Health Canada-approved SPF 30 broad-spectrum sunscreen, helped protect 94,000 Torontonians last year, according to the City of Toronto.

“Toronto is a great place to live, work and play during the summer months and we want to make sure that everyone who spends time outside is practicing sun safety so that they can fully enjoy all the city has to offer,” Mayor John Tory said in the news release.

The cost of the product is covered by two melanoma charities. These charities will maintain and stock the dispensers throughout the summer, while the City of Toronto provides administrative support.