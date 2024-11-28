Flurries expected in Toronto but a more significant winter storm could be headed for areas north of the city

Areas north of Toronto could see a big blast of winter weather starting Thursday night, with Environment Canada warning of a “multi-day lake effect snow squall event.”

Snow squall warnings have been issued for much of cottage country, which could see accumulations of more than 30 cm by Friday night.

Warnings are in effect for several areas, including Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Haliburton, Owen Sound, and Tobermory.

“Latest analysis indicates that a very intense band of lake effect snow will affect portions of the area during the day Friday. This band may extend well inland towards Haliburton and produce high snowfall rates. The band should shift south of the regions Friday night but is expected to move back north into the area on Saturday,” the national weather agency said in an advisory.

“As is common with lake effect snow, snowfall amounts will be highly variable. Some areas may receive well in excess of 50 cm by Sunday.”

A snow squall watch is in effect for Orangeville, Grand Valley, and Southern Dufferin County.

Some flurries are possible in Toronto in the coming days but the city is not expected to see significant snowfall amounts.

Toronto could see some flurries late this evening and overnight, and light snow is also possible on Friday and throughout the weekend.

The temperature is expected to climb to a high 5 C in Toronto on Thursday, with slightly cooler weather on the horizon over the weekend.