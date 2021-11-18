TORONTO -- The second of two bodies found near Kawartha Lakes has been confirmed to be that of a Whitby, Ont. grandmother who police say was murdered along with her daughter last month.

Investigators said that a post-mortem examination on human remains located in Mariposa Township, some 60 kilometres north of Whitby, on Oct. 24 revealed they were those of 85-year-old Tatilda Noble.

The news comes three weeks after investigators confirmed that the first body found was that of Noble’s daughter, 58-year-old Ava Burton.

Noble and Burton were reported missing on Oct. 14 after police were called to their home on Sceptre Place in Whitby to do a wellness check. At that time, responding officers did not find the women but did find evidence at the scene indicating "suspicious circumstances surrounding their disappearance."

A 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 22 in connection with the disappearance of the two women. Joshua Burton of Whitby, who police confirmed is the son and grandson of Burton and Noble, respectively, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Results of the post-mortem on both bodies indicate “obvious signs of trauma” police said, though the cause of death was not disclosed.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Sean Davidson and CP24’s Joshua Freeman