Father and son facing terror charges were planning 'serious violent attack in Toronto': RCMP

RCMP say a father and son who were arrested in Richmond Hill July 28 were "in the advanced stages of planning a serious violent attack in Toronto."

The two men are now facing six terror-related charges altogether.

More to come…

(Earlier story follows below)

Court documents are shedding light on the terrorism charges laid against a father and son from the GTA, with the RCMP alleging that the two were helping the Islamic State to facilitate terrorist activity and recently purchased weapons.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi and Mostafa Eldidi appeared in court to face the charges July 29.

In court documents, prosecutors allege that sometime between July 1 and July 29, the two men knowingly facilitated a terrorist activity and were knowingly helping the Islamic State enhance its ability to carry out terrorist activity.

Specifically, the documents allege the two were conspiring to commit murder for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with the Islamic State.

That happened, RCMP allege, while the men were in Toronto, York Region and other parts of Ontario.

Prosecutors allege that around July 28, Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi bought an axe and that Mostafa Eldidi bought a machete for the benefit of, at the direction of or in association with the Islamic State.

The documents do not say exactly what the two may have planned to do next.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi is also charged with committing an aggravated assault outside of Canada for the benefit of the Islamic State in June of 2015.

RCMP are expected to provide more details on the arrests at a news conference Wednesday morning.