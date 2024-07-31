TORONTO
Toronto

    • Human remains located during search for missing Markham, Ont. woman

    A police vehicle is shown in Kawartha Lakes on July 30 during the search for Ying Zhang. (CP24) A police vehicle is shown in Kawartha Lakes on July 30 during the search for Ying Zhang. (CP24)
    Police say human remains were located during the search for a Markham, Ont. woman who went missing last week.

    York Regional Police said the remains, which have not yet been identified, were found more than 100 kilometres northeast of Markham in the area of Palestine and Fenel roads in Kawartha Lakes.

    They were located at approximately 5 p.m. on July 30 as search and rescue crews combed the area for Ying Zhang.

    Investigators said earlier this week that a suspect vehicle, described as a white van, was seen at the site of Zhang’s disappearance on July 25 near Woodbine Avenue and Steelcase Road.

    Police said investigators believe the van travelled to Kawartha Lakes the same day that Zhang disappeared.

    26-year-old Changlin Yang, of East Gwillimbury, Ont., has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault in connection with Zhang’s disappearance. It’s unclear if he was driving the white van the day Zhang went missing.

    This is a breaking news story. More to come.

