Post Malone buys ultra-rare card found in Toronto

The One Ring trading card is now one of Post Malone’s most precious possessions.

Last month, it was revealed an unidentified Toronto man found the ultra-rare “Magic: The Gathering” (MTG) card in one of the collector’s boxes he purchased at Face to Face Games.

The card was graded a Mint 9 by Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), the second highest on the grading scale, which meant the collectible was in superb condition.

“There were fakes being released on the Internet, so no one would have believed it was real without authentication,” the anonymous card owner previously told CTV News Toronto in a statement. “When you see it and hold it, you can just feel its significance.”

Several companies worldwide offered million-dollar bounties for the card, with one Spanish-based store Gremio de Dragones offering as much as two million euros (roughly $2.9 million Canadian) for it.

On Tuesday, the elusive card bearer revealed himself on social media in a video with Post Malone.

“This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale,” Brook Trafton said in a tweet.

Congratulations, Brook! We're honored we could be just a small part of this incredible story. 🤝 https://t.co/A7mt0F48bT — PSAcard (@PSAcard) August 2, 2023

Trafton and Malone can be seen hugging, celebrating and posing for photographs together in the video.

“Yeah, I’ll take it,” Malone says in the clip.

PSA congratulated Trafton for the sale on Twitter, adding the company was “honoured” to play a small part in the story. The grading company also congratulated Malone for the newest addition to his MTG collection, noting Malone even has his own card for the tabletop game called “Post The Enchanter.”

During a recent Call Her Daddy podcast episode, the musician confirmed he purchased the card for $2 million (if he bought it with American currency, it would be roughly $2.7 million Canadian).

“I like Lord of the Rings and Magic: The Gathering,” the musician said during the interview.

Before The One Ring, Malone shelled out $800,000 for a Black Lotus Magic card, which was previously the most expensive card for the tabletop game.