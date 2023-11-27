Portion of major downtown Toronto street reduced to one lane starting Monday

A portion of a major downtown Toronto street will be reduced to one lane starting Monday as the city works on critical infrastructure upgrades, including the replacement of a nearly 150-year-old watermain.

Traffic on southbound University Avenue, between College Street and Queen Street West, will be funnelled into one lane as of Nov. 27.

Construction may need to pause during the coldest parts of winter, around late December until early February, the city said. During that time, all southbound lanes will reopen.

Part of the work includes the addition of new safety measures along cycle tracks, the addition of a landscaped median between select southbound cycle tracks and vehicle lanes, road resurfacing, and the replacement of a deteriorating watermain.

The city expects the construction to be completed by the summer of 2024.

According to officials, the work is being coordinated with another closure at Queen Street West and University Avenue for the province’s Ontario Line subway station.

“From November 27 until early December, the Ontario Line project will occupy two northbound lanes on University Avenue from Queen Street West to Armoury Street,” officials say.

“After early December, the lane occupancy will be reduced to use only one northbound lane on the same stretch of University Avenue until the project’s expected completion in 2026.”

Impacts of the lane reduction will be minimal for pedestrians and the city says that signage will be in place for cyclists providing them with alternative routes.

Drivers are being advised to plan their travel in advance and choose alternative routes if possible.