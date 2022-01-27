Popcorn will once again be on the menu at movie theatres in Ontario when they are allowed to reopen next Monday.

CTV News Toronto has learned the Doug Ford government has finalized regulations that will offer granular details on what is, and what is not, allowed when Omicron-related restrictions are eased on Jan. 31.

The decision to allow snacks at cinemas comes just days after provincial officials told CTV News Ottawa that popcorn would be banned in cinemas to reduce transmission during the opening.

At the time, Cineplex theatres called the decision “disappointing” and pushed for a reversal.

"We’ll keep our poppers warm so we are ready for when these unwarranted restrictions lift," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO of Cineplex.

Officials with the Ford government said the regulations will be signed by Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell and will be released publicly later this afternoon.

As of Jan. 31, Movie theatres, meeting rooms and event spaces will be able to operate with 50 per cent capacity indoors. The same goes for restaurants, bars, retailers, museums, and religious services.

Spectators will once again return to sporting events and concert venues at 50 per cent capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

However, social gathering limits will remain more restricted, with 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

The government plans to lift further restrictions on Feb. 21, however Ford said that if public health trends have not improved the government “won’t hesitate” to pause between steps “for a few extra days.”

Dr. Peter Juni, the scientific director of Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table, told CTV News told the province needs to carefully monitor hospitalizations as it reopens, especially considering the fact that many residents have still not gotten their booster shots.

“We see now ways that our third dose rollout has fallen asleep a bit, which worries me a lot,” he said. “e have less than half a million third doses per week, that's far too little, may need to make it to you know, nine million at least by the end of February and we are far away from that.”

“And then we have the additional reopening and we just should expect that our hospital numbers and ICU numbers could go up a bit again.”