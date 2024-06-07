Poll shows leading candidates neck-and-neck with days left in Mississauga's mayoral race
A new poll indicates Mississauga's mayoral race could see a photo finish, with a yawning gap between frontrunner Carolyn Parrish and other leading candidates having all but vanished over the past few weeks.
The poll, released by Mainstreet Research Friday ahead of Mississauga's June 10 election, suggests Parrish now sits at 21 per cent support among decided and leaning voters. That puts the former councillor just one point ahead of Dipika Damerla, who sits at 20 per cent support. Alvin Tedjo sits at 17 per cent support, ahead of Stephen Dasko (15 per cent) and Brian Crombie (four per cent).
Five per cent of respondents said they planned to vote for another candidate, while 18 per cent remain undecided.
The poll surveyed 1,176 Mississauga voters June 3-4 through automated telephone interviews. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
"It could be a long night for Mississauga voters on Monday" Mainstreet Research President Quito Maggi said in a release.
Polling in early May showed Parrish, a former city councillor and MP, with a 17-point lead over her competitors. However that lead has shrunk over the past number of weeks.
Parrish was slammed for comments she made on transgender bathrooms and federal refugee programs following an early debate. She subsequently cited a "new style of politics" in the race and the safety of her staff in saying she would not take part in any further debates.
"This race appeared to be a foregone conclusion for Carolyn Parrish as 2024 began but is now a competitive race for the top four candidates," Maggi said. "It remains hers to lose at this point with advantages among those who already voted and among older voters who tend to show up to vote in municipal elections."
In addition to voting intention, the poll also asked voters who they think is best for Mississauga when it comes to building more housing and specifically, affordable housing.
Some 22 per cent said Tedjo would be best, while Parrish and Damerla each got 18 per cent of support on the file, Dasko 12 per cent and Crombie three per cent. Five per cent said someone else would be best for housing while 22 per cent were unsure.
Dasko led with 21 per cent on a question about the best candidate for job creation, followed by Parrish (19 per cent), Damerla (12 per cent), Tedjo (11 per cent) and Crombie (seven per cent).
Asked who would be best when it comes to transit, Parrish led with 18 per cent, with Dasko, Damerla and Tedjo tied at 17 per cent. Five per cent said someone else, while three per cent said Crombie.
Voters are set to head to the polls on Monday in the byelection to replace Bonnie Crombie, who stepped down as mayor after she won the Ontario Liberal Party leadership and earlier this year.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Average employee wage now almost $35 in Canada
The average Canadian employee made $34.94 per hour last month, an increase of $1.69 since last year.
Average asking rental price in Canada reaches record high of $2,202: report
The average asking rental price in Canada surpassed $2,200 to reach a record high in May, according to a new report.
Tory MP says he misspoke after NDP MP accuses him of making anti-Indigenous comment
Conservative MP Brad Redekopp apologized in the House of Commons on Thursday after an Indigenous colleague from across the political aisle called him out for linking an offender's criminal record to his race.
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White bids an emotional goodbye to Pat Sajak
Ahead of Pat Sajak's final episode as the host of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Vanna White paid an emotional tribute to her co-host of more than 40 years.
Israeli strikes kill at least 18 in central Gaza a day after attack on UN-run school
Overnight Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza killed at least 18 people, including children, a day after 33 were killed at a United Nations-run school sheltering displaced Palestinian families, health officials said Friday.
Ontario man shocked after wheel comes loose and causes nearly $7,000 in damage
A Midland, Ont. man was shocked when he was driving down the road and his front wheel came loose from his car.
California records its first fatal black bear attack on human, officials say
A woman found dead last year in a mountain community was the victim of the first documented fatal black bear attack on a human in California, authorities said.
Woman who says she's the real Martha from 'Baby Reindeer' sues Netflix for defamation
A woman who says she is the inspiration for the relentless stalker at the center of Netflix's "Baby Reindeer" sued the streaming giant Thursday for defamation and is seeking at least $170 million in damages.
2 dead after crash at private motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan
Two people are dead after a crash at a motorsports park in B.C.'s Okanagan on Wednesday, according to the RCMP.
Montreal
Montreal police arrest 15, disperse McGill pro-Palestinian protesters with pepper spray
Montreal police say 15 people were arrested after officers used tear gas to disperse pro-Palestinian protesters at McGill university after they barricaded themselves in the administration building as part of a 'global call to action.'
Driving while Black: Court rules lawyer was racially profiled by police
A Quebec judge has ruled a Black man was racially profiled by Montreal police officers during a downtown traffic stop.
Canadian F1 Grand Prix opens in Montreal
The Canadian F1 Grand Prix has begun in Montreal after the paddocks were opened to a few lucky fans at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit on Notre-Dame Island.
Ottawa
Ottawa paramedics spending 'exceptional amount of time' waiting in ERs, miss response time targets
The Ottawa Paramedic Service 2023 annual report shows paramedics spent over 100,000 hours waiting to offload patients in Ottawa hospital emergency rooms last year and there were 1,672 times when there were no paramedics available to respond to calls in the city of Ottawa.
No injuries reported following electric car fire in a garage in Old Ottawa South
Ottawa Paramedic Service says no injuries were reported following a fire that started in an electric car in a garage in Old Ottawa South in the early hours of Friday morning.
-
NEW THIS MORNING WestJet now offering 'no-frills' UltraBasic fare category but will you actually save?
WestJet's new UltraBasic fare is the lowest-priced of the airline's seven fare classes, but experts say that doesn't mean travellers will actually save money on their overall flights.
Northern Ontario
M'Chigeeng drug search leads to arrest of wanted man Mitchell Gillingham
UCCM Anishnaabe Police say a drug search on Tikmeg Road has led to the arrest and capture of a man they first alerted the community to back in late April. Investigators say Mitchell Gillingham was found in an attic without serious injuries to himself or police.
-
Lecce out as education minister in major Ontario government cabinet shuffle
Stephen Lecce is out as education minister in a major shuffle of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet. Lecce, who has served in the role since 2019, will now serve as energy and electrification minister in a swap with Todd Smith.
North Bay decorator guilty of 36 counts of violating COVID-era lockdown
A North Bay decorator who gained notoriety during the COVID-19 pandemic for refusing to follow public health directives has been found guilty of 36 offences.
Kitchener
Ont. powerlifter battles back after catching mild cold that turned into rare and deadly disease
An Ontario powerlifter caught a mild cold last year. Six days later, he was fighting for his life in the ICU.
-
-
A motorcyclist needed to be airlifted following a crash just south of Arthur.
London
-
OPP are using Friday's PD Day in Wingham to work on some training. Partnering with the Avon Maitland District School Board, police will conduct emergency response training at F.E. Madill High School.
-
-
June 6 marks three years since four out of five members of a London, Ont. family were killed while out for a walk — deliberately struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road.
Windsor
$100,000 fire at Chatham Toyota dealership
Crews were called to the scene at 296 Richmind St. around 7:35 p.m. Thursday and when they arrived, found the fire in the garage portion of the building.
-
Chatham-Kent police have charged two men with first-degree murder related to the death of a woman.
-
Crews were on scene Thursday evening in the area of Radcliff Avenue and Blair Street for what police described as a "suspicious item."
Barrie
Art exhibition to grace Barrie's waterfront this fall
Six national and regional artists will offer displays across Barrie in the Seeds to Sow exhibition this fall.
-
Barrie offer recreation programs during Seniors Month in June.
-
Provincial police are using multiple resources to locate a senior who has not been seen in more than two days.
Winnipeg
61-year-old cyclist dead after hit-and-run: WPS
A 61-year-old cyclist has died after a hit-and-run on Wellington Crescent Thursday morning.
-
The 19-year-old man arrested in a double homicide in Minegoziibe Anishinabe earlier this week has been charged and identified.
-
Showing off the latest purchase in his Eaton's collection, Corey Quintaine joked he is rebuilding the former flagship store that used to sit at 320 Portage Avenue one Facebook Marketplace purchase at a time.
Atlantic
Planning to cross the border? Here's what to know about the possible strike
On the eve of a possible strike action at Canadian points of entry, a union spokesperson told CTVNews.ca they still don't have a deal.
-
-
A navy ship will honour Sgt. Jimmy MacNeil, a Nova Scotia soldier who died in Afghanistan in 2010.
N.L.
-
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
Edmonton
Premier says 'no appetite' for government-run auto insurance despite savings
Premier Danielle Smith says government-run public auto insurance is off the table for Alberta, despite a recent report suggesting it would save drivers hundreds of dollars a year in premiums.
-
Canadians are three times more likely to prefer someone other than Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the Liberals in the next election, a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News shows.
-
Calgary
-
A teen boy was fatally stabbed in Forest Lawn on Thursday evening.
-
Fire crews were monitoring for hot spots in Springbank on Thursday night after a grass fire spread out of control, putting many residents on evacuation alert.
-
Police are investigating following a suspicious death in the Calgary community of Crescent Heights on Thursday evening.
Regina
-
As teachers right across Saskatchewan prepare to take part in "work-to rule" job action beginning next week – both sides are presenting their case as to why after a year-long labour dispute, a deal has not yet been reached.
-
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a pedestrian collision that took place Thursday afternoon.
-
King George Elementary School now has classroom located in a tipi – following a recent school wide project of learning about Indigenous history and culture in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
-
The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is concerned about a new program that exempts temporary foreign workers with Class 1 licences from mandatory training before working in the agricultural sector.
-
Indigenous women as a demographic face a significantly higher risk of being murdered or going missing, an issue highlighted in a 2019 report that brought forward 231 'calls for justice'. Five years later, the Saskatchewan government is reviewing its progress in addressing these calls.
Vancouver
-
Emergency departments at some Lower Mainland hospitals are offering hundreds of dollars in bonuses to lure qualified doctors to pick up shifts, with the hardest-to-fill shifts worth $4,125.
-
After the Vancouver Park Board announced it won't reopen the Kitsilano Pool this summer, the community is expressing outrage and a distrust in the city's promises.
-
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals surged by 67 per cent during the month of May, according to data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
British Columbia's highest court has struck down an appeal by the City of Langford, which argued that a million-dollar payout to a woman who was hit in the face with a roller-hockey puck at a municipal arena was disproportionately high for her injuries.
-
On Thursday, traffic was flowing on Highway 4 around Cameron Lake heading into Port Alberni. One year ago, that wasn’t the case.
-
