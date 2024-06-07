Poll shows leading candidates neck-and-neck with days left in Mississauga's mayoral race

A new poll indicates Mississauga's mayoral race could see a photo finish, with a yawning gap between frontrunner Carolyn Parrish and other leading candidates having all but vanished over the past few weeks.

The poll, released by Mainstreet Research Friday ahead of Mississauga's June 10 election, suggests Parrish now sits at 21 per cent support among decided and leaning voters. That puts the former councillor just one point ahead of Dipika Damerla, who sits at 20 per cent support. Alvin Tedjo sits at 17 per cent support, ahead of Stephen Dasko (15 per cent) and Brian Crombie (four per cent).

Five per cent of respondents said they planned to vote for another candidate, while 18 per cent remain undecided.

The poll surveyed 1,176 Mississauga voters June 3-4 through automated telephone interviews. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

"It could be a long night for Mississauga voters on Monday" Mainstreet Research President Quito Maggi said in a release.

Polling in early May showed Parrish, a former city councillor and MP, with a 17-point lead over her competitors. However that lead has shrunk over the past number of weeks.

Parrish was slammed for comments she made on transgender bathrooms and federal refugee programs following an early debate. She subsequently cited a "new style of politics" in the race and the safety of her staff in saying she would not take part in any further debates.

"This race appeared to be a foregone conclusion for Carolyn Parrish as 2024 began but is now a competitive race for the top four candidates," Maggi said. "It remains hers to lose at this point with advantages among those who already voted and among older voters who tend to show up to vote in municipal elections."

In addition to voting intention, the poll also asked voters who they think is best for Mississauga when it comes to building more housing and specifically, affordable housing.

Some 22 per cent said Tedjo would be best, while Parrish and Damerla each got 18 per cent of support on the file, Dasko 12 per cent and Crombie three per cent. Five per cent said someone else would be best for housing while 22 per cent were unsure.

Dasko led with 21 per cent on a question about the best candidate for job creation, followed by Parrish (19 per cent), Damerla (12 per cent), Tedjo (11 per cent) and Crombie (seven per cent).

Asked who would be best when it comes to transit, Parrish led with 18 per cent, with Dasko, Damerla and Tedjo tied at 17 per cent. Five per cent said someone else, while three per cent said Crombie.

Voters are set to head to the polls on Monday in the byelection to replace Bonnie Crombie, who stepped down as mayor after she won the Ontario Liberal Party leadership and earlier this year.