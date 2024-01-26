TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police warn of fake SickKids Foundation canvassers going door-to-door asking for cash donations

    Toronto police
    Share

    Toronto police have issued a warning about a door-to-door scam going on in the city involving fake SickKids Foundation canvassers.

    Officers say a man has been visiting downtown Toronto apartment buildings, asking tenants for cash donations. He allegedly wore a lanyard around his neck, fraudulently identifying himself as part of the SickKids Foundation.

    According to the foundation, identity cards of legitimate canvassers will include their name, identification number and a QR code that can be scanned for further information.

    They add that they never canvass in apartment or condo buildings nor solicit for cash donations, as they are strictly forbidden to do so.

    Toronto Police Service’s Financial Crime Unit urges checking the organization’s website if you have any doubt of the canvasser’s legitimacy.

    Police ask anyone with information, or believe they are a victim to this scam, to call them at 416-808-2222 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

    After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News