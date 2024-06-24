TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police to provide update on Rexdale homicide investigation

    Share

    Toronto police are expected to provide an update on the homicide investigation into a shooting that took the lives of two men in Rexdale earlier this month.

    The shooting happened on June 2, just before 11 p.m., in the area of North Albion Collegiate School. Toronto police said two men in a newer-model, dark-coloured pick-up truck pulled into the parking lot of the high school and fired upwards of 50 shots before fleeing the scene.

    Five men sustained gunshot wounds, according to witnesses. Relatives have previously said that the men were members of a soccer team that plays at the school on a regular basis.

    Two of the men were later pronounced dead. Toronto police have identified them as 61-year-old Delroy “George” Parkes and 46-year-old Seymour Gibbs. Both men were from Woodstock, Ont., they said.

    At 3 p.m., police are scheduled to provide an update on the investigation to the public. CTVNewsToronto.ca will live stream the announcement here.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    • Vehicle fire and collision in south London result in charges

      A vehicle fire at a hotel in south London drew the attention of police last Tuesday. That morning, just after 5:00 a.m., a loud bang prompted a concerned call to police – the fire at Royce Court and Bessemer Road was quickly extinguished, with no reported injuries. The fire was later determined to be suspicious.

    • Sea-Doo crash in Grand Bend leads to charges

      A Kitchener person is charged after a crash on Lake Huron involving two sea-doos. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the OPP marine unit responded to a call two sea-doos collided in Lake Huron, just offshore of Grand Bend.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News