

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are expected to provide an update into the case of a man stabbed to death in Etobicoke over the weekend.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a plaza located in the area of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a man in the back seat of a black vehicle without vital signs. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

No information regarding any possible suspects wanted in connection with the deadly incident has been released thus far.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by investigators.

On Monday morning, Toronto police tweeted that detectives with its homicide unit will be providing an update into the case at noon.

Attention media:@TPSHomicide will be providing an information for Homicide #51/2019 which occurred in the area of Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West @TPS23Div

at 12 pm today #GO1878888^adc — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 30, 2019

More details to come…