Police to give update on fatal Mississauga nightclub shooting

    Peel Regional Police are set to provide an update on their investigation into a fatal shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old woman outside of a Mississauga nightclub in late December.

    Peel Regional Police are set to provide an update on their investigation into a fatal shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old woman outside of a Mississauga nightclub in late December.

    The shooting took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 31 in the area of Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue East, outside of Jungle Nightclub.

    Police say the victim was standing outside of the facility when shots rang out and that they do not believe the woman was the intended target.

    When officers arrived on scene, they located a 19-year-old woman in critical condition. She was rushed to a trauma centre, where she was later pronounced deceased. Police said no other injuries were reported.

    Suspect information has not been released.

    At 10 a.m., officers with Peel police will provide an update on the investigation at the service's headquarters. CTVNewsToronto.ca will livestream the announcement.

